Leftists, including women, are silent about Hamas’s murderous rape spree

On my personal website, Bookworm Room, I post memes every Friday. Most come from other people but, occasionally, I’ll create one of my own. On October 27, ten days after Hamas massacred 1,400 Israelis and kidnapped more than two hundred others, I created a meme about Michelle Obama’s silence. Now, lots of people are noticing her silence. Indeed, as more news emerges about the abuse women suffered on October 7 and that those in captivity continue to suffer, the silence from leftist women is deafening.

Here’s the image I created and ran on October 27:

You probably recognize a doleful Michelle from the “Bring Back Our Girls” campaign that was launched in 2014 when Boko Haram, a Muslim terrorist group, brutally kidnapped over two hundred mostly Christian girls in Nigeria.

However, this time around, Michelle seems peculiarly disinterested in the rape, kidnap, and murder of hundreds of girls:

May Golan, Minister for the Advancement of the Status of Women of Israel, said Saturday that she had approached former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama to condemn attacks on Israeli women by Hamas on October 7 — and been met with complete silence. [snip] A search of Michelle Obama’s social media accounts does not show any statements about Israel or the October 7 terror attack.

Michelle’s silence is not unique on the left. The UN Women’s division was silent for a week. Then, in response to criticism, it finally released an anodyne statement on Instagram: “We condemn the brutal attacks by Hamas on October 7 and continue to call for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.” Almost immediately, UN Women deleted that post, replacing it with one that didn’t condemn Hamas but did call for the hostages to be released.

This “see no evil that Hamas committed against Jewish women” appears at the highest levels of the American government, too. Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s cavalier response to the targeted rape and slaughter of Jewish women, combined with her moral equivalence, was so grotesque that even CNN’s Dana Bash called her out for it:

WATCH: Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal tries to downplay and defend Hamas’ rape & sexual violence against Israeli women.



Jayapal scolds Israel: "If they do not comply with international humanitarian law..."



CNN's Dana Bash was having none of it: "With respect, I was just asking… pic.twitter.com/oaEjs5qxaW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 3, 2023

Meanwhile, on the ground, the useful idiots are taking a different approach, which is to deny that anything bad happened to women. Even though Hamas joyously released its own videos of the carnage it inflicted, the useful idiots are denying that “their side” had anything to do with rape and murder.

But could Jayapal be right? I mean, war is hell. Right now, Israel’s assault on Hamas operatives is killing those civilians whom Hamas has refused to let leave after first making sure that its military infrastructure was embedded in civilian environs, especially hospitals and schools. Nope. She’s not right.

There is a fundamental, ethical difference between a Stone-Aged enemy that slaughters civilians and a moral nation that has a targeted military response to this slaughter and does everything it can to avoid civilian casualties:

More than that, you must understand the nature of this slaughter of civilians. The Jewish Chronicle’s report highlights that this was not war-deprived soldiers slaking their lusts on the first women they could find. Instead, what happened were acts of incredible, almost unfathomable violence:

Yoni Saadon, who escaped execution by hiding underneath a stage, said: “I saw this beautiful woman with the face of an angel and eight or ten of the fighters beating and raping her. “She was screaming, ‘Stop it—already I’m going to die anyway from what you are doing, just kill me!’ When they finished they were laughing and the last one shot her in the head. “I kept thinking it could have been one of my daughters. Or my sister—I had bought her a ticket but last minute she couldn’t come.” Speaking to The Sunday Times at Sitria, a support area set up for festival survivors southeast of Tel Aviv, Saadon said he also witnessed the brutal murder of women who resisted Hamas attackers. “They had caught a young woman near a car and she was fighting back, not allowing them to strip her,” he said. “They threw her to the ground and one of the terrorists took a shovel and beheaded her and her head rolled along the ground. I see that head too.”

Pamela Geller has images of some of the least badly brutalist bodies, and it’s still vomitous. (Videos of those acts taking place in real-time were what Hamas forced the brutalized hostage children to watch.) Also, it wasn’t just women the Hamas monsters raped. They raped men, too. Because homosexuality is a capital crime amongst devout Muslims, those rapes prove that rape was an act of war.

Jewish women, who were amongst the left’s most enthusiastic acolytes, are coming to terms with the fact that the left used them. In response to the UN Women’s silence, there is now an online petition noting that the #MeToo movement and “believe all women” don’t apply to Jews. You can find and sign the petition here.

The left uses everyone. Their love for Jews, free speech, free love, the civil rights movement, the gay rights movement…all of these were vehicles to achieve power. As they’ve gained that power, they’ve systematically turned on their ideas and allies. To date, they’ve abandoned Jews and free speech and are abandoning blacks for illegal aliens. The LGBTQ+ cadre will discover, as Hitler’s early homosexual supporters did, that tyrants can’t afford sexual deviants, who are troublemakers—useful during the revolution and dangerous after.

We are getting a preview of coming attractions for the rest of the West, and the left, whether at the UN, in Obama’s house, in Congress, or on the streets, is abandoning those it once championed while hollering “la, la, la” to drown out the screams of those raped women.