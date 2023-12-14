Juxtaposed Christmas videos from the White House remind us just how good we had it during the Trump years

President Trump certainly brings a lot to the table, but is Melania his best asset? Arguably so, and here’s the latest reason why:

Jill Biden Christmas Video (Featuring drag queens)



VS



Melania Trump Christmas Video (Featuring Jesus)



Which do you prefer? pic.twitter.com/E39NLFk4gY — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) December 14, 2023

Now, I’m not a Tom Jones fan (at all), but we’ve all heard what is perhaps his most recognized song, one in which Jones sings about the traits and characteristics of a lady. “Style”? “Grace”? The kind of woman that a man would “like to flaunt”? Do any of these things sound like Joe Biden’s frumpy nurse? Hardly, which is why I can’t bring myself to refer to Jill Biden as a “lady” because she’s categorically not—remember when she stepped off Air Force One in the hooker tights? (She looked wildly inappropriate.) Vogue called them “playful” but paired with the leather miniskirt and the cheap booties, she really just looked like a streetwalker. (I suppose in one sense, she’s a “lady” like a “lady of the night” is.)

But these two “Christmas” displays? One from Melania (a real First Lady in every sense of the word), and the other from Jill (a counterfeit one), couldn’t be more tragically different, and the contrast is the umpteenth reason to Make America Great Again with the only man who brings with him… Mrs. Melania Trump.

Jill’s tacky “Magic, Wonder, Joy” presentation looks like she copied a department store—and not the luxury department stores of yesteryear, but the failing enterprises of today—or an off-price retailer like Marshalls or Ross Dress for Less. (My mom still jokingly refers to Ross as “Ross Dress Me Like a Mess” because of the store’s sloppy and cheap aesthetic.) The scene opens with some hysterical jazz and the token “person of color” (given Jill’s “history” trying to relate to non-whites, I wonder if she told this dancing gal she was as “unique” as watermelon and fried chicken?), then quickly the “gender”-bending “they/them” enters the chaotic fray, before someone saunters by in what looks like a sex prop mask—is this one of Hunter’s paramours from Snctm? The freakshow ends (seriously, thank God) with the troupe doing some sort of TikTok dance or “drag” choreography around a Christmas tree—barf.

But Melania’s? Glittery not gaudy, and classy not crass. Despite her incredible and undeniable beauty (which by all accounts demands a spotlight), Melania includes the people who presumably made it all happen, highlighting their role and giving them the recognition—and, when you do see her, she’s appropriately dressed modestly. It’s pure and wholesome, with a cozy fire to boot; but most noticeably, Melania is the only White House wife to include Jesus Christ in the celebration, which is the whole reason for Christmas.

While Melania found Jesus and American tradition to be the best expression of her values, Jill represents herself with a circus act of flamboyant sex addicts—no wonder Hunter is the way he is. Naturally, given the current state of things, there are many reasons why we would wish Trump were in the White House, but this time of year, Melania might just be the greatest of them all.

