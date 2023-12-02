Joe, we can't sell them

How is that electric vehicle promotion going? Well, the car dealers can't sell them. They sent President Biden a letter calling for a change in strategy, as my old marketing professor used to say. This is the story:

Nearly 4,000 U.S. car dealers are asking President Biden to tap the brakes on proposed emissions regulations designed to ensure that two-thirds of new passenger cars are all-electric by 2032.

So what's going on? The simple answer is that they can't sell electric vehicles no matter how much the Biden administration wants you to buy one or how many commercials they run during the football games. They can't move them, as they say in the car business. They sit on the lot.

Like Disney, the companies are not listening to their customers. Disney makes movies that no one wants to watch. The car makers are making cars that no one wants to buy.

It's a perfect storm. A bunch of bureaucrats sit around the table and project that electric vehicles are going to save the world from global warming, climate change, or whatever they call it. The consumers look at the cars and discover that they are too expensive or charging the battery is a bit inconvenient. For example, if you drive to Houston from Dallas you need to stop and charge your car. It takes a lot more time to charge your car than to pump gasoline.

Where is all this going? Will the Biden administration even listen? I don't know, but the customers are telling the sales representative that they rather not go electric.

As the article points out, neighborhood car dealers are a barometer of consumer sentiment. They are screaming that there is a mismatch between EV supply and customer demand.

Image: RawPixel.com