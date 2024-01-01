Joe Biden cares so very much

It has long been known there is a two-tiered system of justice in the Mummified Meat Puppet Administration’s America, tiers extended to the canine justice system. I’ve taken an interest because in my police days, my division commanding duties once included animal control. In that pursuit, I learned dogs take on the personalities of their owners:

President Joe Biden is ending his third term [isn’t that Obama’ s third term? Ed] without his family dogs, both German Shepherds — Major and Commander — in the White House with him. That is because his dogs have bitten people more than one dozen times since moving in, prompting officials to formally kick them out after dealing with it for months on end.

Image: Joe Biden petting Champ and Major in Oval Office, wikimedia commons.org., public domain.

Biting dogs are normally, by law, euthanized.

Biden has, in the past, defended his dog. “You turn a corner, and there’s two people you don’t know at all. And [Major] moves to protect,” Biden said, describing him as a “sweet dog.” “Eighty-five percent of the people there love him,” Biden told ABC News. “He just — all he does is lick them and wag his tail. But … I realize some people, understandably, are afraid of dogs to begin with.”

Yes, particularly vicious German Shepherds known to bite. Joe is so understanding. Here are just a few of the attacks:

1. The first reported incident occurred in March 2021. It was described as a serious “biting incident” with White House security. The dog was described as having “aggressive behavior.” At the time, CNN reported that the dog had displayed “agitated behavior on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and ‘charging’ at staff and security.” The Secret Service agent whom Major bit had to be treated by the White House Medical Unit (WHMU). At the time, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki attributed the incident to the dog getting acclimated.

He “acclimated” to ruthlessly attacking Secret Service Agents:

3-12. In December 2021, the Bidens were given a new German Shepard puppy — Commander. This dog also had issues with attacking members of the Secret Service. In the summer of 2023, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) records requested by the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch from the Department of Homeland Security revealed that Commander had attacked Secret Service agents at least ten times in the span of a few months, from October 2022 to January 2023. A November 2022 email from a Secret Service official, for example, revealed that Commander bit an officer two times: “on the upper right arm and thigh,” according to the Associated Press. “Staff from the White House Medical Unit treated the officer and decided to have the individual taken to a hospital,” the outlet added: A note the following day added details about the attack, including that the officer who was bitten used a steel cart to protect himself from another attack. The officer later was placed on several days of restricted duty based on doctors’ advice. Kicked out. Commander was formally removed from the White House campus in October 2023 while officials evaluated the “next steps” for the family pet, who had at least 11 biting incidents during his short time in the White House. “The president and first lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day,” Jill Biden’s communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said at the time.

So much so they waited until the dogs perforated a bunch of them, just to be sure. Surely this is the only way in which the Bidens have improperly treated Secret Service Agents while caring so deeply for them? Consider this from 2014:

A new book is baring all on Vice President Joe Biden’s love for stripping down in the pool. In “The First Family Detail: Secret Service Agents Reveal Hidden Lives of the Presidents,” written by former Wall Street Journal reporter Ronald Kessler, readers get a look inside the private lives of politicians, told by the Secret Service agents assigned to protect them. “Agents say that, whether at the vice president’s residence or at his home in Delaware, Biden has a habit of swimming in his pool nude,” Kessler wrote, according to the New York Daily News. Female Secret Service agents found his skinny dipping to be “offensive.”

One can only imagine. Actually, one would probably rather not. Across America, whenever a dog bites, breaking skin, they’re quarantined. Rabies. In some jurisdictions, one bite is enough to mandate euthanasia. In others, two or more. What’s clear is Joe Biden takes the same casual approach to the sensibilities, and personal safety, of Secret Service agents as he does to the personal safety of Americans and national security. More proof we suffer under a post-constitutional, two-tiered system of justice.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor and retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.