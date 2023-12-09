Joe Biden and his supporters have a really hard time telling the truth about his economic results

We continually hear from Joe Biden, and everyone else in his entourage, that he inherited a disastrous economy and his great policies turned everything around.

However, the truth is… the economy started roaring back after the government closures for COVID. See below, from Reuters:

U.S. recession ended in April 2020, making it shortest on record The U.S. recession touched off by the coronavirus lasted only two months, ending with a low point reached in April 2020 after the start of a sharp drop in economic activity in March of that year, the U.S. Business Cycle Dating Committee announced Monday.

So why do so many continue to repeat the lie?

The answer? To intentionally mislead the public that Trump’s policies were the problem.

The third quarter of 2020 achieved the greatest growth on record (35.3%), yet according to Biden and his minions, he inherited a “disaster.”

Biden falsely says that job growth is much faster during his term than Trump’s—but here is the record of seasonally-adjusted nonfarm jobs from statistics compiled by the Department of Labor:

Data arranged by author.

In March 2020, the economy was intentionally destroyed because “experts” like Anthony Fauci and others said the economy must close, and Trump was sold a bunch of lies under the pretense of “science.”

The result was that around 22.4 million jobs were destroyed by government edicts. Within two months, Trump and other Republicans, like Abbott and Desantis, were striving to reopen over the objections of Fauci and bureaucrats; Republicans were accused of wanting to kill “grandma.” Democrat governors in California, New York, Illinois, and elsewhere kept their foot on the brake and kept schools and businesses closed, as they falsely said it was based on science. They just love big government.

As a result of the reopenings, jobs and the economy began to rapidly come back and by the end of Trump’s term, over thirteen million of the 21 million jobs lost had been regained. The economy grew over 1.5 million jobs per month during his last eight months of his tenure.

Think how much faster the jobs would have come back if Democrat run states hadn’t worked so hard to keep schools closed and maintained severe restrictions on businesses?

So Biden inherited a soaring economy, and threw more money at it by claiming it was a disaster. Despite all the government money, it took Biden 16 months to get the additional eight million jobs back—another way to look at it is that the economy replaced jobs at the rate of 500,000 per month, or one third the rate of job growth under Trump.

Yet Biden regurgitates the lie that job growth was much faster under him than Trump and says his policies are responsible. Give me a break.

Instead of the media telling the truth, most of its “journalists” just repeat the lie! They should stop pretending they are honest reporters of the truth and admit they are just Democrat campaign workers.

Then Biden falsely says that black and Hispanic unemployment rates are the lowest ever. The facts are that at October 2019, 2 years and 8 months into Trump’s term, the unemployment rate for blacks was 5.6%, and the rate among Hispanics was at 4.2%. At the same point in Biden’s term, October of 2023, the black unemployment rate was 5.8%, and the Hispanic rate was 4.8%. (Again, this data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.)

Biden should be credited for taking a thriving economy with inflation below 2%, and destroying it, causing inflation to soar to over 9% due to his energy and big spending government policies.

Biden now takes credit for bringing the inflation rate increase to three or four percent; but the rate of growth slowed because people couldn’t afford inflation that high, not because of any of his policies.

Of course the same media who lies about Biden’s economic results continues its cover-up for Biden by saying there is no evidence he was involved with Hunter in his kickback and shell company scheme, or that he benefited from it, no matter how much evidence they are shown.

So remember, when you are going to the polls, vote for a person who gave you peace, prosperity, and low inflation, and who loves the private sector, or vote for the person who gave you wars and who believes government is the solution to everything. The choice is easy.

Also remember, if they get rid of the incompetent, corrupt, congenital liar Biden and replace him with any other Democrat, you will get the same radical big government policies that will intentionally destroy our great country.

Image generated by AI.