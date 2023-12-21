It’s sad to be viewed as a second-class citizen by your own country

American citizens are confronted daily by their federal, state, and municipal governments placing them behind illegal aliens, who are in fact invaders, in the allocation of resources. A recent example of this occurred in the Bronx, New York.

Cardinal Spellman High School is a Catholic institution located in the Bronx. Its football team won a Catholic League state championship this month. This is considered a significant accomplishment. They defeated a team from Buffalo and were the first New York City–based team to win a state football championship. A New York Post article describing the situation can be found here.

Cardinal Spellman traditionally practiced and played its games on a field in a city park literally across the street from Yankee Stadium. The field is artificial turf. The city has not maintained the field, to the point that it is torn up and dangerous to play on. As a result, Spellman has been forced to play its home games at the Columbia University field and practice elsewhere.

At present, New York City is caring for over 100,00 migrants at an estimated cost by the city government of $4 billion per annum. It apparently does not have the money to spend or the desire to maintain the fields in the public parks used by its citizens. We do know that the city has seen not fit to do so.

Cardinal Spellman has a large representation of minorities in its student body. Football success represents a way to attend college for many of them. That can change their lives. This win by an underdog is a reason for great celebration.

Spellman’s championship is the kind of story that Hollywood used to make a movie about. You would think New York City’s government would be anxious to assist these students in any way possible, but you would be wrong. The estimated cost of installing a new synthetic field is approximately $1 million. The daily cost of caring for the migrant population of NYC is $11 million. That means that the cost of installing a new field in the park to be used by Spellman as well as the local residents throughout the year represents only 9% of the daily expenditure on folks who are not supposed to be here to begin with.

The allocation of resources is a strong indication of priorities. It is quite obvious who counts and who does not.

