It’s not just in California that antisemitism is part of public school curricula

The explosion of antisemitism across America is not, as many people insist of the Big Bang, the sudden appearance of something from nothing. Instead, it’s the product of decades of carefully inculcated anti-Israel thought into children’s minds, with that thought inevitably morphing into Nazi-esque antisemitic tropes. Francesca Block at The Free Press exposes some of the vicious toxins being dripped into children’s minds—a toxin that, throughout history, has resulted in murderous assaults against Jews, culminating in the Holocaust.

Here’s just a small part of what Block exposes. If you’re concerned about rising antisemitism in American education, I urge you to read her entire report and then share it with others:

Last fall, Siriana Abboud put a new poster on the wall outside her pre-K classroom at a public school in Midtown Manhattan that, she claimed, would teach her four- and five-year-old students about the human body. The poster showed four sketches of differently shaped noses—two small, one hooked, and another with a nose ring. “Why do people have different noses?” a headline above the drawings asked. [snip] One senior educator in the district, who is Jewish, told The Free Press she was “appalled” by the poster. “It’s clearly connected to the ethnic tropes of Jews having big noses. Quite frankly, it reminded me of Nazi comics. I had a visceral reaction to it. It was antisemitic.” But Abboud, a twentysomething who teaches pre-K at PS 59, Beekman Hill International School, wasn’t punished or disciplined by the Department of Education for the poster, a source who knows Abboud told The Free Press. In fact, last December, she won the Big Apple Award, the highest distinction for a city teacher, for being a “liberation-inspired educator” who “raises societal expectations of the critical work of young children.” Abboud, who did not respond to The Free Press for comment, posts regularly on her Instagram account, which has nearly 7,000 followers and includes a Lebanese flag in her bio, about her education mission statement: “Centering Arab narratives the way my schooling never did.” In it, she shares “collective action guides” on how to “Speak with your child about Palestine” and how to “Decolonize your teaching.” [snip] Take California, where a 10th grade history course, approved by the Santa Ana Unified School District, includes readings that call Israel an “extremist illegal Jewish settler population” and accuses the country of “ethnic cleansing.” Or the Jefferson Union High School District near San Francisco, which teaches about the “Palestinian dispossession of lands/identity/culture through Zionist settler colonialism.” The root of these lessons stems from California’s new “Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum” (ESMC), which passed in 2021 and mandates lessons on the marginalization of black, Hispanic, Native American, and Asian American peoples, emphasizing how they are oppressed by a white oppressor, says Brandy Shufutinsky, the director of education and community engagement for the Jewish Institute of Liberal Values. [snip] Meanwhile, more than one million secondary school students in all 50 states are learning about history and the Middle East from the Brown University Choices Program, which openly accepts funding from Qatar, the wealthy Arab state now harboring leaders of Hamas. A strong pro-Palestinian bias shines through in Brown’s teaching materials. Israel, according to multiple lessons, is a “Zionist enterprise in Palestine,” an “apartheid state,” a “settler colony,” and “a military occupier.” [snip] On October 25, a public school teacher from Brooklyn’s Urban Assembly Institute of Math and Science for Young Women skipped class with a group of about 20 high school girls to attend a pro-Palestine protest in Washington Square Park. One student at the demonstration, who had a Palestinian flag painted on her face, held up a sign with two hands that read “Please Keep the WORLD Clean” and showed the image of a blue Jewish star in a trash bin.

There’s so much more, and it’s all sickening. There are four sources for America’s rising antisemitism:

First, leftism, which, as Block repeatedly demonstrates, has decided that Israel, the victim of almost two millennia of colonization, most of it by Muslims, is, in fact, the colonizer and, therefore, inherent evil. Moreover, to the extent that leftism still hates capitalism (despite the fascist bent in America that sees government and capital work in tandem), leftism accepts Karl Marx’s antisemitic tropes about Jews and capitalism.

Second, Islam, which has a Holy Book that sees its prophet, the “perfect” man, says that all Jews must be killed because they are inherently evil. For leftists, despite Islam’s habit of murdering women and gays, the world’s most brutal, colonizing ideology is a victim and must be supported in all respects.

Third, lots and lots of money, with its sources and effects detailed in this important X thread.

And fourth, stupid, lazy teachers. Before women’s lib, the most academically gifted women went into teaching. Since women’s lib, the most academically gifted women (which doesn’t mean the smartest; it just means the ones good at book learning) have gone into the professions.

While there will always be men and women who are genuinely dedicated to knowledge and to passing on that knowledge, no one can deny that most teachers nowadays are dodos, drawn from the bottom third of college classes. The profession is also incredibly attractive to the LGBTQ+ cadre, whose members are leftists dedicated to passing on their sexual ideas to children.

Teaching real knowledge is hard. Teaching ideological garbage is easy. You don’t need facts, knowledge, or wisdom to repeat antisemitic tropes or “gender” garbage. It’s all about feelings and waving your BLM, Hamas, or “pride” flag around the classroom. Any moron can do that, and we have way too many morons in American education today.

As Glenn Reynolds always says, public school is child abuse (and so are most private schools). If you want to raise decent, moral, well-educated children, homeschool them.

Image: A classroom in Los Angeles in 2021, showing every leftist flag prominently placed on the wall, with the American flag sloppily draped over a screen in the background. X screen grab (and you can read more about it here.)