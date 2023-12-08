Israel's IDF flushes Hamas's tunnels with sea water -- and sends terrorists scurrying out like rats

Hear that flushing noise?

Amid all the screeching of the anti-Semitic global elites, the haze of pro-Hamas global protests, and the Biden administration's efforts to micromanage how Israel conducts its war against avowed terrorists, Israel's Defense Forces have been quietly takin' care of business.

AT's editor, Andrea Widburg has written about the mass surrenders which is happy news indeed, here.

But how they did it is fascinating.

Well damn! Flooding the Hamas tunnels with seawater works!



Look at all the parasites that have crawled out of them! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6iAsyMEBeF — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) December 7, 2023

They've flooded Hamas's tunnels, at least in some places, with sea water, in order to, as Israel's defense minister put it, to “wipe this thing called Hamas, ISIS-Gaza, off the face of the earth.”

🚨FAFO Report: New footage shows the IDF began flooding the network of tunnels beneath Gaza with seawater today.



The great irony in this is that the October 7 attack on Israel was dubbed “Al Aqsa Flood.”



If a better form of poetic justice ever existed, I have yet to see it. pic.twitter.com/OGRccWYiAo — Jason Jones (@jonesville) December 6, 2023

They've even rubbed the terrorists' noses in their own menacing genocidal slogan, too:

"The river from the sea /

Makes Hamas tunnels so drippy!"@awstar11 @KatyaSedgwick @proteinwisdom https://t.co/jfUUJzYReR — Only The 'Ferrite' Get Over Macho Grande (@smitty_one_each) December 7, 2023

Which shouldn't surprise anyone, because tiny Israel is home to the world's most creative water engineers.

Israel started to flood the Hamas tunnels with sea water pic.twitter.com/30HGZfLxSV — Alex Perez Abba. (@AlexPer51573831) December 5, 2023

In peacetime, they've invented water desalination plants, and drip irrigation to make deserts livable and productive, generously sharing their technologies with other peoples.

Now they've added another water engineering innovation to their long list of them -- by figuring out how to flush the Hamas terrorists out from their tunnels, literally -- with sea water, sending the terrorists scurrying, like rats.

Given the evil acts that they did on October 7, it couldn't happen to a nicer group of torture-murderers.

As the terrorist ran like rats from their sewers for air, Israel troops were waiting for them at the tunnels' eggresses, so we now see scenes like this in Gaza today:

Since there has been a sudden burst of experts on the handling of prisoners of war, here is what I see from the photos of the @IDF and Hamas prisoners of war in Gaza. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Z5lVk80Yhq — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) December 7, 2023

These pictures of this mass surrender are circulating now all over the arab countries, especially on Palestinian social media accounts, and their morale is on the floor now. LFG!!! https://t.co/d88PijhLlL — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) December 7, 2023

The Golani brigade returned to Sajaya. Backed by snipers of the 890th and the tanks of the 188th brigade, they eliminated in over 50 encounters in 24 hours around 300 terrorists and captured the most dangerous neighborhood in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/P0HZlbtRtI — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) December 7, 2023

This dirtbag didn’t make it.

Another Evil Terrorist in Hell. https://t.co/Ydd8mKLbxJ — 🇺🇲 FJHalle 🇺🇲 (@FJHalle) December 8, 2023

Nor does it look like this hard-faced thug will, either:

BREAKING:



Benyamin Netanyahu has declared that the IDF has surrounded the house of Yahya Sinwar the chief of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



The end of Hamas is coming soon.



🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/jIviCg6obs — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 7, 2023

Israeli tanks encircle the home of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar https://t.co/MdFcnxoALk via @MailOnline — Socrates1951 (@socrates1951) December 7, 2023

If they get him, let's just say he won't be missed.

All in all, it's a marvel of human ingenuity and despite all of Israel's internal problems and squabbles and wokesterism, they're still the same old Israelis of legend -- the clever, resourceful, unbeatable Israelis no terrorist should ever mess with, takin' care of business.

It's edifying.

