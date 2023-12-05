Intelligent design is much more amazing and valuable than artificial intelligence

The older I get, the more I am amazed and impressed with all the things in nature and in the atmosphere that occur naturally.

Intelligent design gave dolphins the ability to navigate and protect themselves in dark waters, not artificial intelligence.

Shocking study discovers bottlenose dolphins possess an electric sixth sense Scientists at the Nuremberg Zoo in Germany have discovered a previously unknown sensory ability in bottlenose dolphins: electroreception. The truly shocking finding bridges the gap between dolphins and other known electroreceptive animals and adds a new understanding of how these charismatic creatures interact with their underwater world. Electroreception, the ability to perceive weak electric fields, is typically associated with aquatic or semi-aquatic species. Imagine a dolphin navigating the ocean’s depths, its path illuminated not by light but by the faint electrical signals of hidden prey. This ability could revolutionize our understanding of their foraging strategies, especially in challenging environments. Moreover, this sixth sense might extend beyond foraging, potentially playing a role in navigation and communication within the vast and varied tapestry of the ocean.

Intelligent design blessed the Earth with all its natural resources and the atmosphere with all its natural elements that allow plants, animals, and humans to thrive, not AI..

Natural resources are materials from the Earth that are used to support life and meet people’s needs. Any natural substance that humans use can be considered a natural resource. Oil, coal, natural gas, metals, stone and sand are natural resources. Other natural resources are air, sunlight, soil and water. Animals, birds, fish and plants are natural resources as well. There are 118 known elements in the universe, though only the first 92 exist naturally on Earth with all others being the product of nuclear fission.

Intelligent design gave us bacteria that clean up leaking oil, not AI

There are species of marine bacteria in several families, including Marinobacter, Oceanospiralles, Pseudomonas, and Alkanivorax, that can eat compounds from petroleum as part of their diet. In fact, there are at least seven species of bacteria that can survive solely on oil [1]. These bacteria are nature's way of removing oil that ends up in the ocean, whether the oil is there because of oil spills or natural oil seeps. .

Intelligent design made it so humans breathe out the clear, innocuous, non-pollutant CO2 which allows plants to thrive while giving plants the ability to emit oxygen which allows humans to thrive. AI didn't do that.

Intelligent design gave us the sperm and the egg which get together and create a magnificent human being, with its many organs, bones, and the ability to survive, in a few short months, not AI.

A baby's body has about 300 bones at birth. These eventually fuse (grow together) to form the 206 bones that adults have. All 78 organs are important as they are associated with the specialized functions in our body. There are a few organs, which are very much essential for the survival of an individual, therefore, they are called the major or vital organs of the body. These organs are the hardest working organ in the human body, which functions 24 x 7.

The brain came from creative design, not AI. Hopefully people will not use their magnificent brain to develop AI which would destroy so many magnificent things the Earth has been blessed with naturally.

It is a shame that so many have been indoctrinated to believe that politicians and bureaucrats can control the climate with all its natural variables and elements. Especially since the climate has always changed cyclically and naturally throughout billions of years.

Image: Kendall Hoopes, via Pexels // CC0 public domain