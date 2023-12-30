In Oakland, a black resident describes the kind of police officer Tuan Le was before he was gunned down

In Oakland, a highly regarded police officer was gunned down by some insect-level criminal as he responded to a burglary at 4:00 a.m. at a pot dispensary.

An Oakland police officer responding to a burglary at a cannabis store was shot and killed Friday morning, the department said. The officer, identified as Tuan Le, “was fatally wounded by gunfire” in the 400 block of Embarcadero. He and another officer were in an unmarked police vehicle when they were ambushed by a suspect out of the line of sight, according to Oakland Police Officers Assn. President Barry Donelan. “They were taken entirely by surprise,” Donelan said in an interview with The Times. “They never had an opportunity to draw their service weapons.” Another officer in the vehicle suffered minor injuries after helping Le out of the car, Donelan said. Le was taken to Highland Hospital, where he died.

In Loving Memory of Officer Tuan Le a dedicated public servant, loving husband, and a cherished member of the Oakland community.



Officer Le was killed in the line of duty today, December 29, 2023, at 8:44 a.m.



The creep, meanwhile, is still at large.

Yes, there's lots to blame in this for the wokester community, and over on Twitter, the crocodile tears of California state elected officials was thoroughly razzed, based on their soft-on-crime stances and anti-police posturing.

Also, there's lots to be concerned about in this random shooting from a coward in a hidden vantage point. What cop now wants to go to work knowing that this dirtbag or one of his coevals could do the same thing as an officer answered a call at a truly wretched place like a pot shop, all to ensure that there is some kind of law, some kind of order, in that city that so desperately needs it? One hopes this is not the next wave, the next trend, now that the bad guys know that in a wokester world, very little is ever going to be done about them.

But perhaps the saddest thing here is that Officer Le, who died at age 36 after four years on the force, was clearly a really good cop -- attentive, caring, hard working, just the kind of cop Oakland needs. This may explain why there was such a strong outpouring of love and tribute from police departments from all over the Bay Area, up and down California, and in distant states and from as far as Europe.

The name 'Tuan Le' is Vietnamese, and that is no surprise, as Oakland has a very large Southeast Asian community -- Vietnamese, Cambodian, and Laotian. Many of the tributes seen on Twitter came from people with names of those national origins. One news account focused on the loss that the Asian American and Pacific Islander community felt, making it an identity-politics issue.

But it wasn't. The telling thing was in the tributes from Oakland's black people, the biggest victims of rampant violent crime that goes unpunished under the wokester agenda.

One woman wrote of how she knew this officer, and how he went out of his way to keep her safe.

As I have awaited the news on the name of the officer who was murdered this morning, hoping that it wasn't an officer, I knew. Once I received the news, unfortunately, it was an officer who I knew and policed in my neighborhood who personally responded to several of my calls for… pic.twitter.com/Q63weZVJy6 — IamKeishaKeisha (@IamKeishaKeisha) December 29, 2023

No identity politics here, just a good cop who refused to retire at his desk, refused to make excuses not to go on a call, and who went out of his way to protect a vulnerable citizen.

That's a good cop, and an enormous loss for the city.

One hopes this death will not be forgotten, and the city appropriately honors him. It's time for the rampant woke policies that penalize police at every turn and drive away so many good cops is put to rest. There are still heroes out there in spite of them.