In Oakland, a black resident describes the kind of police officer Tuan Le was before he was gunned down
In Oakland, a highly regarded police officer was gunned down by some insect-level criminal as he responded to a burglary at 4:00 a.m. at a pot dispensary.
An Oakland police officer responding to a burglary at a cannabis store was shot and killed Friday morning, the department said.
The officer, identified as Tuan Le, “was fatally wounded by gunfire” in the 400 block of Embarcadero. He and another officer were in an unmarked police vehicle when they were ambushed by a suspect out of the line of sight, according to Oakland Police Officers Assn. President Barry Donelan.
“They were taken entirely by surprise,” Donelan said in an interview with The Times. “They never had an opportunity to draw their service weapons.”Another officer in the vehicle suffered minor injuries after helping Le out of the car, Donelan said. Le was taken to Highland Hospital, where he died.
In Loving Memory of Officer Tuan Le a dedicated public servant, loving husband, and a cherished member of the Oakland community.— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) December 30, 2023
Officer Le was killed in the line of duty today, December 29, 2023, at 8:44 a.m.
As I have awaited the news on the name of the officer who was murdered this morning, hoping that it wasn't an officer, I knew. Once I received the news, unfortunately, it was an officer who I knew and policed in my neighborhood who personally responded to several of my calls for… pic.twitter.com/Q63weZVJy6— IamKeishaKeisha (@IamKeishaKeisha) December 29, 2023