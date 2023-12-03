In California, money for nothing .. and worse

Nearly $100 million worth of reserved tax credits in California went to the production of two television shows that have allegedly promoted suicide and teenage sexual promiscuity, according to government records.

Government watchdog organization Open the Books recently reported that California’s Film and TV Tax Credit program awarded $45.8 million in reserved tax credits to the first four seasons of the Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why and $48.4 million to the first three seasons of the HBO drama Euphoria.

Taxpayer dollars well spent?

13 Reasons Why chronicles the factors leading to a high-school student’s decision to take her own life-- and was associated with a 28.9% increase in suicides of Americans age 10-17 just one month after the show’s 2017 debut, according to a study by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Euphoria, for its part, follows a queer teenage girl’s struggles with drug addiction, sexual relationships, and other issues, and has been accused of intentionally marketing extremely graphic adult content, including sex, violence, profanity and drug use, to teens and preteens.

California’s governor, Gavin “Slick” Newsom, of French Laundry infamy, claims to have made the mental health of teenagers a top concern, yet he hasn’t spoken out against either series. Quite the contrary, in fact. The ultra-modern leader of the erstwhile Land of Milk and Honey recently said in support of expanding the Film and TV Tax Credit Program: “As other states roll back peoples’ rights, California will continue protecting fundamental freedoms for all and welcome businesses that stand up for their employees.“ And perversity. Because, in Newsome’s twisted mind, “fundamental freedoms” doesn’t refer to the freedom of speech or the right to bear arms, but instead means the freedom/right to have the money you earned confiscated to subsidize television shows that are detrimental—and possibly deadly—to young people.

Netflix, not satisfied with its close relationship with Barack and Michelle Obama, happens to be a significant donor to Newsome’s political campaign. Paramount-- and HBO’s parent company, Warner Brothers Discovery—also donate a great deal of money to help Newsome in his political campaigns. Might just be coincidence.

Using taxpayer money to fund one show that encourages promiscuity, and another that leads folks to kill themselves seems a bit of a weird mix. Procreate. Kill yourself. Might make perfect sense to the government, though.

“Net zero,” I guess.

Image: State of California, via Picryl // public domain