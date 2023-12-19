Illegals housed in NYC shown the door after nonstop complaints, but they refuse to leave

Yesterday a major storm ripped through the Northeast, and the illegals being housed at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn, NY at the tremendous expense of the taxpayers, were not happy—but then again, nothing is ever really enough for them, so it’s not all that surprising.

“The plane was crowded, then the bus ride was uncomfortable, the food lacks variety, it’s too cold, we don’t have streaming services, nobody makes my bed, and now, the tents are too shoddy!”

Then, when the facility’s security told the complainers they were free to leave, they refused, acknowledging that they had nowhere else to go. Hey, I’ve got an idea—go back to your country of citizenship.

According to a New York Post item published yesterday, migrants claimed that the weather conditions were causing a loosening of building materials, and alleged that metal hardware pieces were dropping from the ceiling, leaving them “terrified” and miffed over the amenities; after all, they had a “sleepless” night. Excerpted responses from the Post’s report will have you fuming:

‘Pieces were falling from the roof,’ said Leugim del Carmen Martinez Ordaz of Peru. ‘It’s so dangerous for the children. Things could fall on them,’ the asylum-seeker said. ‘The wind was so strong, it looked like the tents were going to give way and be blown apart,’ said Venezuelan migrant Reibi Rodriguez, who is staying at the city-run site with his wife and three kids. ‘[It] seemed the bolts were loosening,’ he added. ‘When we told security we were afraid of an imminent collapse, they told us the door was open and we could leave when we want. But where are we going to go?’

Again, go back to the country from where you came. Now, I don’t actually know how believable the story really is, because according to someone in the comments, the metal hardware pieces shown by the migrants appeared to be unused; however, aside from the natural “don’t let the door hit you on the way out” response, the narrative demonstrates exactly why these people are the way they are.

One of my favorite historical ideas came from the mind of Frederick Jackson Turner, and while I certainly don’t agree with everything he argued, I suspect he had it right when he posited that the Americans settler’s experience with the harsh and savage landscape of the American frontier forged a uniquely American identity—of course the element of a Judeo-Christian culture and heritage cannot be ignored—and it is this identity that created an exceptional people. But these migrants?

If this story is in fact true, none of the men felt compelled to take ownership over their own safety and that of their families and begin tightening the “nuts and bolts” to secure their shelter? (Which of course is housing for which they aren’t even paying.) None of them took the opportunity to leave, grabbing freedom when given the chance, and begin to forge a productive existence in the country playing host?

No, absolutely not, but why would they? They’re third world mentality people, relying on others to provide for and take care of them—there’s no innovate-and-sacrifice-or-die scenario, and there are no Judeo-Christian values underpinning their existence… which is why they’ll continue to be nothing but a drain on the American taxpayer like you and like me.

