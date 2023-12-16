I’d rather watch the ‘Scrooge’ video

It happens every year. The White House releases a message or video about the holiday season. A few years ago, I read several presidential Christmas messages, from President Lincoln’s war time words to President Truman’s first Christmas after World War II. They were so interesting.

We will watch several versions of “The Christmas Carol” over the holidays. My favorite is the 1951 movie with Alastair Sim as Ebenezer Scrooge. In fact, it’s hard for me to watch another version without comparing it to this one. Every year I sit patiently waiting for my favorite line: “Scrooge and Marley’s, I believe,” said one of the gentlemen, referring to his list. “Have I the pleasure of addressing Mr. Scrooge, or Mr. Marley?”

It gets better every year! A few years ago, I looked at one of my sons and said: “Have I the pleasure of addressing #2 or #3 son?” They didn’t get it. They thought that it was a reference to Charlie Chan who had numbers for his sons.

Yesterday, I saw the new video from the Biden White House. It is the First Lady’s contribution to the season, a video of dancing to “The Nutcracker”. As a huge fan of that Tchaikovsky dance, I just can't get into Jill’s video. Sorry!

It’s not the end of the world or an impeachable offense. I guess that we don’t launch impeachments against First Ladies. Nevertheless, with all due respect to Mrs. Biden, this video doesn’t put me in a Christmas mood.

So I will stick with Scrooge and that story.

