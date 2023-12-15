Hunter Biden: Mendacious, preposterous

“You can never win when you wear the ugly cloak of self-pity and the sour sound of whining.”

—Og Mandino

The press conference Hunter Biden held on Wednesday could have been an SNL skit for all the lies and hyperbole his whiny talk contained. It was pure political burlesque.

The man is pathetic. He stood there moaning about how mean the Republicans are to him. He displayed not a hint of the paradoxical irony, considering what the Democrats have done to President Trump over the past seven years. The difference is that the Democrats manufactured all the charges against Trump out of whole cloth, whereas the crimes Hunter has finally been charged with are a fraction of the felonies and fraud of which he is actually guilty. His abandoned laptop is a veritable roadmap of his degeneracy, his depravity, as well as mountains of financial fraud. These charges for failure to pay taxes on millions of dollars of ill-gotten income are a gift, considering his on-the-record proof of selling access to his father to foreign agents, hundreds of thousands spent on drugs, prostitutes, sex clubs, and his involvement in trafficking women. And yet he stood there in front of the Capitol griping about having been subpoenaed to testify in front of the House Oversight Committee about the charges against him as if they were somehow made up. He refused to testify behind closed doors. He wanted to testify in public, where each committee member is limited to five minutes of questioning at a time. He perhaps believes that his grating self-pity would win over any and all who might tune in to watch. Not likely. Again, the man is pathetic.

President Trump’s sons and daughter have each testified for as much as forty hours at the various witch-hunt investigations launched to prevent their father from returning to the White House, and not one of them complained the way Hunter did on Wednesday. Consider what Trump has endured, beginning with the Russia hoax, the phony Mueller “investigation,” the January 6 hearings and charges, the N.Y. trial to destroy his company — a case with zero victims. Then there is the ridiculous rape trial, likely as Democrat-orchestrated as Christine Blasey Ford’s fabricated accusation against Brett Kavanaugh. That our judicial system has accommodated all these blatant attempts to destroy the man is a sad commentary. It is neither fair nor constitutional anymore. Under Biden, it has become more Stalinist by the day. What has happened to all those citizens who were present in D.C. on J6, whom the DOJ and FBI have tracked down and charged with nonexistent crimes, is both figurative and literal torture. How were they tracked? The subservient-to-the-regime phone companies and banks provided the info. Under this regime, surveillance is the name of the game. The DOJ and FBI ignore actual crimes, and the influx of nearly nine million migrants from all over the world, to focus on Americans who may support Donald Trump. That’s their gig now.

Lyndon Johnson was corrupt, and some believe he had a hand in the assassination of JFK. Nixon had his moments, but Watergate was a piffle compared to the crimes of the Clintons and the Bidens. The Clintons achieved a whole new level of corruption, in campaign finance, her legal shenanigans, his sexual misconduct, etc. The Obamas are corrupt as well; they have mysteriously acquired multi-millions of dollars and several fabulous homes since leaving the White House. But the Biden family reach another order of magnitude of corruption, and they’ve been at it for decades. The fraudulent, rapacious operations of this clan are on the level of a mafia family. But no self-respecting member of the mafia would demean himself by bellyaching in public about the crimes he is accused of and are actually guilty of committing. The Bidens are legends in their own minds, superior and entitled to operate on their own terms, no matter how criminal.

It seems impossible that any sentient person could fall for Hunter’s poor-little-me speech. Democrats surely were embarrassed by his sad performance. But the Dems rally quickly, and several of them ran to microphones to defend this man-child. “They have no evidence,” they repeat and repeat, despite there being volumes of it, proof of the stolen election and the Bidens’ lawlessness, enough to send all the Bidens to prison for a long time. AOC defended him, averring that there are no witnesses to any Biden crimes, a big lie to be sure. These people studiously avoid reading anything that might prove that the 2020 election was stolen or that the Bidens are the most corrupt family ever to inhabit the White House.

But back to Hunter’s little press conference — has there ever been a more lugubrious bit of self-indulgence, a more wretched cry for undeserved respect? He actually listed his academic CV — Georgetown, Yale, blah, blah, blah. No one thinks he was accepted to those schools on merit. He omitted his 30-day stint in the Navy, from which he was booted for using and dealing drugs. Whatever good he, his lawyer, and his dad thought he may have accomplished with that stunt, one can only ask, “What were they thinking?” Did not one of them realize the obvious comparison people would make to what the Democrats have done to Trump?

Hunter has been protected from criminal charges for actual crimes for years. Trump has been subjected to harrowing legal torture for years and committed no actual crimes. The abject criminality and malfeasance of the Biden family will live in infamy forever in the history books if the truth prevails.

“Self-pity is easily the most destructive of the non-pharmaceutical narcotics; it is addictive, gives momentary pleasure and separates the victim from reality.”

—John Gardner

Image: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.