Hundreds of California Pizza Hut locations announce ‘no more delivery’

Imagine if you will, a world in which businesses exist to make a profit, and free people consent to labor for these businesses in exchange for pay, and then a government comes in and legislates that these businesses pay their new employees a price they cannot (or do not want to) afford, so they eliminate the positions, fire the workers, and remove a service to paying customers they once provided—and certain people (read, average Democrat voters) still can’t figure out what factor in the equation caused the whole mess.

See a new report below, published by CBS News yesterday:

California Pizza Hut operators cutting all delivery driver jobs in 2024 due to minimum wage increase Two Pizza Hut franchise operators with hundreds of stores across California will lay off all delivery drivers in February, according to a report by Business Insider. That's more than 1,200 jobs. … Business Insider says the Pizza Hut franchisees explain they are cutting all delivery driver positions as the company braces for California's minimum wage increase for fast food workers coming in 2024. California-based fast food chains with 60 or more locations nationwide will have to begin paying employees $20 an hour in April, higher than the state minimum wage of $16 that becomes law on Jan. 1.

Of course, this isn’t at all surprising or unexpected, unless you’re one of those certain people whose capacity for common sense seems indefinitely stunted.

Also from the article:

‘Well, I knew that was coming. All these big corporations they have to make money,’ said Scot Ward, owner of Stone Pizza in Roseville. … ‘What these businesses are going to do is cut out employees to make up for the money they are losing,’ said Ward.

Well duh! Anyone with a brain “knew” it was coming—which again, excludes those certain people—and they must wonder, to some extent, how we stupid “conspiracy theorists” keep predicting the future. And here, straight from the horse’s mouth of one of those certain people:

‘This new law that's coming in, I feel like it will have everybody equal, you know?’ said Maria Hernandez, a manager for another local fast food chain in Folsom, and a fast food union member. ‘I was working long hours and making basically no money. With these extra five dollars, it's a great deal,’ said Hernandez.

Sure, she’s not a Pizza Hut delivery driver, so she’s not on the chopping block… yet. She’ll get her $5 hourly wage increase, along with an increase in the cost of fast food, and only until Big Corporation has to make tough decisions, and figures she’s just as expendable as those drivers once were.

Image: Famartin, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.