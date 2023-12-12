How the Democrats can steal 2024

The majority of informed Americans believe that the election of 2020 was at the very least tampered with, and at most, stolen from Donald Trump. I agree with them.

After “mules” delivering contrived and phony ballots to drop boxes throughout the country, Joe Biden somehow became president.

After machine “malfunctions” and outright collapses, an unknown number of ballots, perhaps even hundreds of thousands, were either uncounted, or flipped from Republican to Democrat.

After votes cast by dead people appeared, somehow the election was lost for Trump and every American who voted for him.

After election site intimidation tactics, votes were prevented from being cast at all.

After officials declared an “emergency” at some polling places they were closed down, and voting stopped.

After cases of pre-filled ballots came out after closing time—perhaps millions?—and were run through counting machines more than once, Biden “won.”

After counters stopped the vote mid-count for several hours, Democrats “found” enough votes for Biden; the vote count took a sudden and statistically impossible jump in his favor.

And now, through the influx of more than 5 million illegal aliens since Biden seized the White House, Democrats hope to gain that many Democrat votes in exchange for giving the illegal migrants government goodies on our dime. Democrats hope to make all future elections Republican-proof through illegal immigration, which is why they refuse to close the border. It is only a matter of time before Democrats propose election rights for non-citizens across the board. In some places in the U.S., it has already happened. From there it is only a short hop to threatening freebie benefits if illegals don’t vote Democrat.

The fix is probably in, and we have just begun to imagine the new ways 2024 could be stolen. Everybody knows what is going on, yet I hear nothing from Republicans on what they plan to do to prevent this from happening. Again. Do they expect that Democrats will eschew their cheating ways and suddenly go legit for 2024? With these stakes, are you serious?

I can think of several new ways for Democrats to steal 2024, from “neighborhood canvassing” or ballot harvesting for votes, to linking voting access to loans and banking to voting habits, to tying one’s thermostat to voting habits. There is no end to creative Democrats’ desires to win in 2024, and no shortage of ways to get it done illegally. Their attitude, as always, is “better to ask forgiveness than permission” because they know how much harder it is to reverse an election than to jigger one.

Democrats rely on Republican reticence to take to the streets when they are wronged. For the most part, they judge rightly; Republicans, regretfully, are not known for their zeal for justice when kicked in the groin.

And so I ask Republican representatives on Capitol Hill, “What are you doing to prevent a repeat in 2024?” I ask the same questions of election boards and polling place officials. What cheating safeguards are in place?

Yoo-hoo, Republican activists and voters! What are you doing to prevent a repeat of 2020? And what do I hear back?

{{crickets}}

Image generated by AI.