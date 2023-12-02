How a kidnapped Israeli teen defied Hamas to keep her dog

On the one hand, the stories out of Israel about the special terrors that Hamas reserved for women have been stomach-churning. Offsetting that darkness, though, are some of the stories about women who triumphed over the terrorists. The latest is a story of a girl and her dog.

After 9/11, a wise and knowledgeable friend told me that a Muslim-controlled society is one in which men are raised to fear and despise women. For that reason, they seek to control women completely, both to protect themselves from these women and to punish them.

Added to this ideological misogyny, there’s the practical fact that because women are so tightly controlled, only high-status men get wives (often in multiples). In contrast, low-status men have no sexual contact with women at all. This sexual fear and repression lead to two things. First, Muslim societies hate the West because women are free. Second, Muslim men dream of sexual sadism. Regarding that sexual sadism, if you have the stomach for it, this 13-page document will give you some insight into the special abuse that Hamas reserved for women on October 7.

In addition, we’re getting information about what happened to the hostages who were released and what is happening to the hostages who are still trapped in Gaza. It’s not just women that the Gazans hate. To them, if you’re a Jew, you’re sub-human, and that applies to children, too:

The kidnapped Israeli children were branded with a burn on their legs, so if any of them succeeded in getting away, every one of the "innocent civilian bystanders" in Gaza would know that to they are Hamas property and to return them immediately. pic.twitter.com/YPIffjWH86 — דבורה 🐝⁦🇮🇱 (@devorah555) November 30, 2023

Meanwhile, 12-year-old Eitan Yahalomi, in addition to having seen his father slaughtered in front of him, was forced to watch the footage that Hamas soldiers and Gaza citizens proudly shot during their October 7 rampage. We’ve also learned that Hamas kept children in cages for the duration of their captivity. No wonder Omri Ceren believes the reason that Hamas has broken off hostage negotiations is that the remaining hostages, if they’re alive, are too badly damaged ever to be returned:

These Israeli statements are deliberately muted. Here's what is actually going on: Hamas still has women hostages to trade, which is a violation of the pause agreement, and which they could free to buy another few days. The reason they're not is because they raped, tortured, and… https://t.co/qwf9FL6QpJ — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) December 1, 2023

These are stories of almost unbearable darkness. But in this darkness there is light, and much of this light comes from tales about the women of Israel, true descendants of Deborah, Judith, and Jael.

You’ve already heard about some of those women. One was the 13-year-old girl who kept her father alive while her mother and brother were killed during the siege at Kibbutz Be’eri. The other was the story of the women tank commandos who went on the attack, even as the general in charge of Israeli troops dithered, leaving dozens to die.

And now, we have the wonderful story of a girl and her dog. The girl is Maya Leimberg, who, amazingly, emerged from captivity clutching a little dog in her arms. Here’s the tweet about what happened and, below, I’ve pasted a translation from Breitbart.

רק בשלב יותר מאוחר, אחרי כמה שעות, היא זזה מעט בידיים של מיאה - ואז החוטפים קלטו שזאת כלבה. ״פרץ שם ויכוח, רצו לקחת מהם אותה. אבל זאת הכלבה של מיאה, ומיאה נהיית מאוד נחושה כשמדובר בה, אז התווכחה איתם. ב-53 הימים האלה הכלבה אכלה את המעט שהם אכלו, הם הפרישו לה מהמנות שקיבלו״>> pic.twitter.com/YxuObvuiGq — אורי סלע Uri Sela (@uri_sela) November 30, 2023

זו לא רק אנקדוטה. ״היה לא פשוט לשמור עליה, אבל הדאגה לכלבה החזיקה אותן ואת ההישרדות שלהן שם", סיפרה הדודה מעין. בבית חולים שיבא בו נקלטו נערכו גם לבואה. ״כמו שהן קיבלו רופאים - היא קיבלה וטרינר. טיפול עשרת אלפים, עשו לה קוקיות. עכשיו הן שוחררו ומתאוששות בבית״ pic.twitter.com/Rgi1PxhZFl — אורי סלע Uri Sela (@uri_sela) November 30, 2023

The festive scene of the dog of the Leimberg family, against the haters’ rage and anger. This is what this crazy story looks like, as recounted by the family: “At first, Hamas didn’t even realize that it was a dog. Mia just woke up and put on a nightgown, she picked up the dog in her hands and hugged her throughout the abduction. The terrorists thought it was her doll and that’s how they managed to take the dog” Only at a later stage, after a few hours, did she move a little in Mia’s hands – and then the kidnappers realized that she was a dog. “An argument broke out there, they wanted to take [the dog] away from her. But this is Mia’s dog, and Mia gets very determined when it comes to her, so she argued with them. In these 53 days, the dog ate the little they ate, they secreted [food] for her from the portions they received” The release video shows a tense conversation between Mia and a Hamas man who spotted her getting out of the car with the dog. “One of the Hamasniks came to take Bella and said ‘What is this?’ And she answered him, ‘She’s mine, from home.’ She signaled to him – no further, don’t touch my dog. It wasn’t an argument, she simply made it clear to him assertively that she was coming home with her” This is not just an anecdote. “It was not easy to take care of her, but the concern for the dog sustained them there and their survival,” said Aunt Meain. At the Sheba Hospital where they were taken in, preparations were also made for [the dog’s] arrival. “Just as [the hostages] got doctors – she got a vet. [They gave her] ten thousand treatments, they made her cuckoo. They were released and are recovering at home.”

To fully appreciate what happened, you must know that despising dogs is built into Islam, which is another reason Muslims hate the West. For these terrorists to yield to a teenage girl is both amazing and inspiring.

Image: Maya and her dog. X screen grab.