Has Trump’s unique communication style liberated Americans from leftist talking points?

Many of the Trump-era speeches have invested an inordinate amount of time on untangling the ceaseless mind-controlling rhetoric spun by the Democrat-affiliated media.

A review of the false leftwing narratives that were freely published over and over again and patiently and repeatedly debunked by the Trump administration include:

No topic was off limits and Trump’s views were unfiltered, uncensored, and even avidly rehashed in political news and on social media during the Trump era.

A staunch believer in the First Amendment, President Trump preferred to spend lengthy sessions chatting with reporters and his audience to repeatedly expose ‘fake news’ or clarify unfiltered leftwing accusations, instead of ever issuing any directive to censor them.

Conversely, Obama’s blatant suffocation of the press was exposed in 2013 by New York Times public editor, Margaret Sullivan who said, “it’s turning out to be the administration of unprecedented secrecy and unprecedented attacks on a free press.” According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, the Obama-Biden regime contained​ control freaks regarding the First Amendment.

David E. Sanger, veteran chief Washington correspondent of the New York Times proclaimed, “This is the most closed, control-freak administration I’ve ever covered.”

Meanwhile, Obama’s White House website touted, “Government should be transparent,” and “Transparency promotes accountability…” which was fawned over by his supporters but which did not represent reality.

"He promised to be a different kind of president," said Jerry Kammer, a former Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and affiliate of the Center for Immigration Studies. Kammer added, "But he has only suppressed efforts to disclose the government's misdeeds. His administration has been untransparent at so many levels."

It’s hypocritical,” New York Times reporter James Risen told Times columnist Maureen Dowd over lunch in 2014. “A lot of people still think this is some kind of game or signal or spin. They don’t want to believe that Obama wants to crack down on the press and whistleblowers. But he does. He’s the greatest enemy to press freedom in a generation.”

In view of current Obama 2.0 press and speech control issues, it might help to review some details.

In 2010, the Obama administration renewed the questionable Bush-era subpoena against Risen to force him to reveal his source of CIA leaked information. In February 2011, federal investigators reportedly spied on Risen which included scrutinizing his credit reports, personal bank records, phone logs and his movements.

Additionally, the Obama White House consistently blocked Fox News reporters from information such as excluding Fox from a White House conference call about the terrorist attacks in Benghazi, Libya in 2013, and barring it from an all-network CIA briefing.

What's more, Obama’s DOJ labeled Fox News reporter James Rosen a “criminal co-conspirator” under the Espionage Act of 1917. The White House's excuse was that Rosen used a State Department contractor as a source for a story. The FBI collected the phone records of Rosen’s parents, and the DOJ seized e-mails from Rosen’s personal gmail account. Obama's DOJ seized the records of at least five phone lines connected to Fox News.

However, Fox wasn’t the only news source pressphobe Obama was threatened by.

In May of 2013, the Associated Press revealed that the DOJ had secretly obtained records on all phone calls made by specific AP journalists (as well as general news staff), potentially compromising many sources totally unrelated to investigations.

To sum it up, a 2013 CBS report declared that the Obama administration created a culture that made government officials afraid to talk to the press, had heightened surveillance and prosecution of both reporters and their sources, and restricted information which allowed reporters to hold the government accountable for its actions.

By 2014, the Obama administration had even set the record for denying the most Freedom of Information Act requests of any administration. Then, it beat its own record in 2015.

Fast-forward to the Obama 2.0 administration represented by straw president, Joe Biden, dubbed the “king of censorship” by the Boston Herald. Positioned in the White House by hook or by crook as they said back when America was great, the unprecedented control freak has double-downed and created a blatant censorship network.

However, in 2023, the United States District Court Judge Terry Doughty confirmed that government agencies, such as the FBI operated with Big Tech (Twitter and Facebook) to manipulate perceptions during of the 2020 election anomalies.

Even better, the landmark free-speech case: Missouri v. Biden Supreme Court, validated that the Biden White House censored opposition to leftist narrative, which included news suppression of the origins of COVID-19, vaccine side effects, false mask-efficacy, details about the war in Ukraine, and 2020 election ballot schemes.

Unsurprisingly suppressed in leftwing echo chambers was the July 4, 2023 ruling by Justice Doughty who “blocked contact between Biden administration officials and social media companies, ruling that the two were working together to censor speech.”

This was palpable evidence of annihilated democracy. Therefore, the question is, why would Democrats even think of inviting in another Biden administration? More significantly, just what is President Trump’s communication style that liberates America from the stress of unprecedented control-freaks? Certainly, it is not like Obama-ish canned rhetoric because the crowd inevitably begs to hear their favorite story.

When this happens, Trump, like a patient dad, caves in, and takes out a worn paper from inside the breast pocket of his suit jacket. He starts to read “The Snake.” It is now a favorite MAGA-family tradition, this poem, a silent promise made together as a pro-God, pro-Constitution community to always cherish and protect freedom but to also experience a shared understanding about why their fellowman is historically duped by socialism.

Trump’s communication style is liberating indeed.

Here is a short version of the lesson, written by civil rights activist Oscar Brown Jr. in 1963:

On her way to work one morning Down the path alongside the lake A tender-hearted woman saw a poor half-frozen snake His pretty colored skin had been all frosted with the dew “Oh well,” she cried, “I'll take you in and I'll take care of you” Now she clutched him to her bosom, “You're so beautiful,” she cried “But if I hadn't brought you in by now you might have died” Now she stroked his pretty skin and then she kissed and held him tight But instead of saying thanks, that snake gave her a vicious bite “I saved you,” cried that woman “And you've bitten me, why? You know your bite is poisonous and now I'm going to die” “Oh shut up, silly woman,” said the reptile ,with a grin “You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in."

Marie Hembree, M.A. Ph.D. (ABD) is an Academic Success instructor in Title One schools and an academic journalist in California completing a dissertation in the Communication discipline.