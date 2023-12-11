Harvard’s president Claudine Gay accused of plagiarizing… Dr. Carol Swain?!

(Somebody get the popcorn—and quickly—because the show is about to start, and you won’t want to miss it.)

Yesterday, Christopher Rufo took to X and released bombshell evidence against Harvard’s current president Claudine Gay, accusing her of a serious infraction—but it had nothing to do with her refusal to expel the pro-Hamas students calling for the death of their Jewish counterparts (let alone condemn their actions), or the university’s scandalous hard-left policies… but Gay’s alleged plagiarism for her Ph.D dissertation. See the thread from Rufo below:

EXCLUSIVE: @RealChrisBrunet and I have obtained documentation demonstrating that Harvard President Claudine Gay plagiarized multiple sections of her Ph.D. thesis, violating Harvard's policies on academic integrity.



This is a bombshell. 🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 10, 2023

Rufo asks at his Substack, “Is Claudine Gay a Plagiarist?” Well from where I sit, I don’t see how she isn’t!

As Rufo also noted, Gay is a darling of the left, “touted as the first black woman” to run Harvard in its 368-year existence, but she’s been mired in scandal since the outset of her stint. Just a few days back, left-wing outlet The Daily Beast published Ameshia Cross’s anti-white diatribe attacking Bill Ackman, a billionaire businessman who claimed that someone with “firsthand knowledge” had told him the Harvard president search committee was only looking for a diversity hire. From Cross’s piece:

He [Ackman] went further, arguing that race, gender, and sexual orientation are ‘not the right approach’ for identifying the most qualified leaders for prestigious universities. And in a grotesque case of concern-trolling, Ackman added, ‘it is also not good for those awarded the office of president who find themselves in a role that they would likely not have obtained were it not for a fat finger on the scale.’ … The attack isn’t new. The further a successful person is from whiteness, the more likely they are going to face this kind of patronizing skepticism. … Why is the right so threatened by DEI? And why would a prominent, politically active, ultra-wealthy financier use his considerable platform to take specific aim at an accomplished Black woman—with degrees from both Stanford and Harvard—like Dr. Claudine Gay? It’s because the anti-DEI militants see their position as the gatekeepers of the American dream. An accomplished white job candidate garners no suspicion, a candidate of color makes them immediately suspect how they could have possibly ended up in the room.

Well, as it turns out, she’s not as “accomplished” as she led us to believe, and didn’t actually earn her “Dr.” title….

And yes it’s true, we all wondered how Gay “ended up in the room,” but it was because she’s not very bright and her obvious“contribution” was checking all the boxes of cultural Marxism; it’s obnoxious to even have to say it has nothing to do with the color of her skin. There are countless black American academics that we all love—Dr. Thomas Sowell, Dr. Ben Carson, Dr. Walter E. Williams, Dr. Carol Swain—and funny enough, looks like Gay does too. If you read the whole X thread, you’ll see that Gay seemingly plagiarized a number of items, from a number of different people, including… Dr. Carol Swain. Not once, but twice.

However, there are silver linings to the mess, including the fact that this radical left nutcase running the most prestigious is at least reading conservative material, and even though she then apparently appropriated the content to pass off as her own, conservatism is spreading—at Harvard no less!

It also (once again) proves that conservative ideas are so good, even the left wants them; and watching DIE wreak havoc and produce the stupidest and most incompetent crop of “academics” or “professionals” is always good for some delightful schadenfreude.

Image from X.