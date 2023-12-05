Greenie jets bound for COP28 stuck on the tarmac, covered in snow in Munich

It ain't easy being green.

Well-heeled green leftists, planning a big trip to Dubai for the United Nations's COP28UAE Climate Change Conference, were undoubtedly looking forward to decrying the boiling oceans, calling for a ban on gas stoves, taking away people's air conditioners, instituting carbon taxes, eating bugs, shoveling cash to corrupt third world dictatorships, and lamenting snow as a thing of the past.

It didn't go as planned: In Munich, at least, there are reports that some of their private jets set to take them there got stuck in the snow.

Here's a Twitter cell phone video of one such jet -- it's not confirmed if this one was actually planning on going to Dubai or not, because the snow was everywhere -- which shows the extent of the grounding, which was eventually cleared, not by nature, but by the efficient Germans.

Private jets meant to take parts of the German delegation to the UN’s annual Climate Change Conference #COP28 in Dubai got stuck in the snow at Munich Airport yesterday.



Southern Germany experienced its largest snowstorm in nearly 100 years. pic.twitter.com/PCxnFrQ6Pu — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 3, 2023

Globalists: 0; Weather 1.

No boiling oceans there, and snow is very much a thing of the present.

Which highlights the hypocrisy of these global warming/hog-wallows-full-of-whores globalist conferences. The global greens go there to "do something" about boiling oceans and live it up on the side in the Vegas of the Middle East, and end up stuck on the snowbound tarmacs of modern airports like Munich, because well, there is no global warming.

What's more their inability to jet off on a plume of carbon compounds does exactly what they claim needs to be done to save the Earth. They should be happy about that, because greenies at COP28 are insisting the clock is short, but well, we suspect they weren't because if they were serious about this sort of thing, they wouldn't have been planning the travel in the first place. These entire global conferences could be done by Zoom, but somehow, they'd rather burn carbon compounds on those private jets. Climate Science Press has more here.

Hypocrisy has a way of getting called out by the vaunted Earth.

It's not nice to fool Mother Nature.

