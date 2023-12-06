German government begins razing the forest that acted as a backdrop for many a Grimm’s fairy tale, to make way for wind turbines

Say “verabschiedung” to the magical woodlands that inspired the backdrop for many a Grimm’s fairy tale—or I suppose more appropriately given the shift in demographics, “مع السلامة”—as the German government has officially commenced a controversial deforestation initiative.

My colleague Monica Showalter wrote an excellent and in-depth analysis almost two years ago on the government’s proposal to axe large swathes of Germany’s most famous, and “1,000-year-old” forest to make way for wind turbines—which you can read here—and the project has finally commenced.

From an item at Remix News today:

The deforestation of parts of the central German Reinhardwald [sic] forest has begun as the woodland, famously featured in the Grimms’ fairy tales, is to be cut down to make way for wind turbines. The forest, which contains trees that are up to 200 years old, is now being cleared for highway-wide construction roads to facilitate the erection of 18 wind turbines around Sababurg Sleeping Beauty Castle. … Since construction began on the 241-metre-high wind turbines, animals have been fleeing the Reinhardswald, including lynx, of which there were only around 130 in 2018. No climate activists demonstrated against the deforestation and destruction of the rare animals’ habitat.

(As a friendly reminder, Germany is suffering from a self-induced energy crisis ushered in with the balls-to-the-wall acceptance of the “green” agenda.)

The article also notes that “nine of the eleven mayors from the neighboring municipalities” campaigned against the project, while Hermann-Josef Rapp, an honored local who has led more than 1,000 guided tours through the forest, earning himself the moniker “the voice of the Reinhardswald,” called the development a tragedy.

Where are the leftist greenies who stake their entire identity on environmental conservation and animal rights? They’ll trespass and chain themselves to slaughter equipment, because common ducks are just that sacred; they’ll hurl obscenities at people eating meat because cattle-grazing sometimes accompanies deforestation; they’ll block traffic, disrupt peoples’ lives, destroy idling vehicles, and assault drivers over their uneducated concerns with crude oil consumption; they’ll support eminent domain and other seizures of privately held lands to “protect” endangered species; and they’ll battle logging efforts so the owls and other little woodland creatures that call the forest “home” have a voice.

So again, where are they now? An old-growth forest with staggering cultural and ecological value isn’t worth their time? How is Reinhardswald less sacred than a duck? Or a chicken?

Oh, that’s right, they’re not real environmentalists or conservationists, they’re just corporate and political shills, bleating for a cause about which they know nothing, and for which they have no real investment.

Image generated by AI.