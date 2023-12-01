Former Obama adviser lambasts Biden regime for failing to condemn Israel’s military response to Hamas violence

Get a load of this, from Fox News:

Top Obama aide hits Biden admin’s support of Israel’s war in Gaza as violation of international laws Ben Rhodes, a former deputy national security adviser to President Barack Obama, penned a guest essay in The New York Times criticizing the Biden administration’s support for Israel's right to self-defense against the terrorist group Hamas.

It is amazing how often Israel is attacked for defending itself. Somehow, Iran escapes the criticism no matter how much terror they spread. And, don’t forget, this is the same Ben Rhodes who boasted about the Obama administration’s use of an ignorant and compliant media to spread lies about the Iran deal to gain public support. Israel defending itself is more outrageous than Obama’s fake news peddling? Really? See below, from The Hill:

Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes — the brother of CBS News President David Rhodes — literally bragged to the New York Times how easy it was for the administration to dupe reporters when shaping a narrative to their liking. ‘All these newspapers used to have foreign bureaus,’ Rhodes told the Times in May. ‘Now they don’t. They call us to explain to them what’s happening in Moscow and Cairo. Most of the outlets are reporting on world events from Washington. The average reporter we talk to is 27 years old, and their only reporting experience consists of being around political campaigns. That’s a sea change.’ ‘They literally know nothing.’ ‘The average reporter we talk to is 27 years old…They literally know nothing.’ –Ben Rhodes, Obama Deputy National Security Advisor

There was no end to what the Obama-Biden administration would do to seal the deal with Iran, which still continues to pledge death to Israel and America.

There was an eight-year investigation, conducted by thirty domestic and foreign agencies, into a billion-dollar drug running ring run by terrorists who were sponsored by Iran, and Obama dictatorially told the Justice Department to drop the case.

And what do we get from the media and other Democrats? We get the lie that the Justice Department is independent and no one is above the law. Obviously, even terrorists are above the law if someone like Obama wants a deal that he believes would help his legacy.

Where were the calls for impeachment for obstruction of justice and abuse of power by Obama?

Where were the whistleblowers complaining about interference in criminal investigations and separation of powers?

How many Americans, and others, have been killed by terrorism or drugs because Obama so badly wanted the deal? It appears that most of the media doesn’t care.

We obviously funded Iran, which allowed Hamas to attack Israel. We still do.

When will the media stop pretending that Joe Biden stands 100% behind Israel? The question that should be asked of Blinken, Sullivan, Kirby, Biden, and KJP is, “How many Jews do the terrorists have to kill before Israel has the ‘credit’ to destroy them?”

See this, from RedState yesterday:

If anyone was wondering when the Biden administration would fully bend the knee to the ‘ceasefire now’ radicals on its left flank, the answer was Thursday, November 30th. Leaked remarks from a private meeting between Israel’s war cabinet and the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, show that Biden and his cohorts have fully thrown Israel under the bus. According to reports, during the meeting, Israel’s defense minister expressed resolve to eliminate Hamas as a military and political force. Instead of showing support or even understanding, Blinken reportedly responded, ‘I don’t think you have the credit for that.’

No matter how many despicable and authoritarian things Obama and Biden have done, the message from most of the media every day is that Trump is the danger to our survival as a free country.

When will the media get tired of being used for spreading misinformation to elect Democrats and push their radical agenda to remake (destroy) America as we know it? They are nothing more than incognito campaign workers. They have earned our distrust. Give “credit” where “credit” is due.

Image generated by AI.