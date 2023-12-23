Fired Senate aide threatens ‘legal options’ over sex tape

It’s the time of year to be naughty or nice, but one Senate aide with a sordid history of progressive idiocy is threatening to explore his “legal options” for his perverse conduct in U.S. Senate chambers.

Aidan Maese-Czeropski found himself out of a job after turning the Senate chamber into a location shoot for an amateur gay porn film and casting himself in the starring role. He is featured leaning over a desk -- where one can only imagine the most important work of the nation taking place -- dressed up (or down) in a jock strap with a few sadomasochistic fashion frills attached. He shares the scene outtake with an elderly man who is initiating the “activity" while the aide obligingly bends over the desk.

The footage was intended for distribution to “select” elitist gay men’s websites, but unexpectedly made its way to the conservative media outlet, the Daily Caller.

That is hardly the most startling aspect to this sordid tale of a young, frisky Senate aide whose sense of wokeism exonerates him of all personal responsibility. Let’s just say he’s not forthcoming with an apology. Instead, Maese-Czeropski -- who put back on his clothes for a new message on social media -- announced that he believes the controversial fallout from the porno viewing is the result of his (as a gay man) “being attacked for who I love.” And he will be “exploring what legal options are available in these matters.”

This self-serving statement about his “legal options” fails to factor in the reality of the ex-aide possibly confronting criminal charges, according to George Washington University law professor and constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley. Professor Turley speculated in a blog post that the errant former Senate staffer could face “criminal charges for trespassing, indecent exposure and misuse of public property.”

Without a hint of irony, Maese-Czeropski writes on social media: “While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement… I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace.”

Really! This sort of delusional disclaimer -- as a gay man in a jock strap doing the naughty in a reverential “workplace" -- is truly something to behold.

Maese-Czeropski doesn’t just appear devoid of the slightest hint of remorse. He sounds as if he’s gone down the rabbit hole, following in the footsteps of Alice in Wonderland, where he’s entered a world of literary nonsense and obviously disconnected from the reality taking place above ground.

Part of that topsy-turvy world is Maese-Czeropski anticipating total impunity for his perverse actions, and even suggesting the pursuit of legal compensation for the embarrassment he’s brought on himself.

In the meantime, Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), released a statement notifying the media his office has terminated Maese-Czeropski’s employment, and the U.S. Capitol Police will continue to investigate the “matter.”

The dismissal was slow in coming in terms of the 24-year-old legislative aide accepting his career had been derailed. He summarized the fallout from his porno taping by reiterating his dedication to his job, mistakenly referring to his position in the present tense, and claiming anyone who would “characterize (his) actions otherwise were fabricated.”

“This has been a difficult time for me,” Maese-Czeropski added, without noting the difficulties he may have laid at the door of Sen. Ben Cardin. Undoubtedly the senator has become all too aware of the embarrassing backlash this has caused his political party and the reverberations have become abundantly clear in the sordid national headlines.

One of the last to experience the “difficulties,” and routinely ignored in the coverage, is the hard-working maintenance crew hired by the U.S. Senate: They will most likely be required to double-glove to clean-up the mess, including the health hazard of bodily fluids, left behind by another entitled, irresponsible, and egotistical member of today’s woke generation.

Image: USAF