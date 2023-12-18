Europe stands as a grim warning about unlimited Muslim immigration

Islam, by its nature, is an ideology centered around conquest. That’s why, within one hundred years of Mohamed’s death, Muslims had conquered large swaths of the known world. And unlike Christians, this conquest was not effectuated mostly through persuasion (something separate from internecine wars between different types of Christian nations fighting for political control). Instead, this conquest was brutal. In Europe, which started with a trickle of Islamic immigration after WWII that turned into a flood in 2015, we’re seeing what happens when devout Muslims have the wind at their back.

To give you context, here’s a distillation of what Peter Hammond wrote in his book Slavery, Terrorism and Islam: The Historical Roots and Contemporary Threat—and yes, the book was controversial, but its premise certainly seems borne out both by Islam’s history and by events in the 18 years since its original publication. This summation comes from Michael Haltman:

As long as the Muslim population remains around or under 2% in any given country, they will be for the most part be regarded as a peace-loving minority, and not as a threat to other citizens. [snip] At 2% to 5%, they begin to proselytize from other ethnic minorities and disaffected groups, often with major recruiting from the jails and among street gangs. [snip] From 5% on, they exercise an inordinate influence in proportion to their percentage of the population. For example, they will push for the introduction of halal (clean by Islamic standards) food, thereby securing food preparation jobs for Muslims. They will increase pressure on supermarket chains to feature halal on their shelves — along with threats for failure to comply. [snip] At this point, they will work to get the ruling government to allow them to rule themselves (within their ghettos) under Sharia, the Islamic Law. The ultimate goal of Islamists is to establish Sharia law over the entire world. When Muslims approach 10% of the population, they tend to increase lawlessness as a means of complaint about their conditions. In Paris, we are already seeing car burnings. Any non-Muslim action offends Islam, and results in uprisings and threats, such as in Amsterdam, with opposition to Mohammed cartoons and films about Islam. [snip] After reaching 20%, nations can expect hair-trigger rioting, jihad militia formations, sporadic killings, and the burnings of Christian churches and Jewish synagogues… [snip] At 40%, nations experience widespread massacres, chronic terror attacks, and ongoing militia warfare… [snip] From 60%, nations experience unfettered persecution of non-believers of all other religions (including non-conforming Muslims), sporadic ethnic cleansing (genocide), use of Sharia law as a weapon, and jizya, the tax placed on infidels… [snip] After 80%, expect daily intimidation and violent jihad, some state-run ethnic cleansing, and even some genocide, as these nations drive out the infidels, and move toward 100% Muslim… [snip] 100% will usher in the peace of ‘Dar-es-Salaam’ — the Islamic House of Peace. Here there’s supposed to be peace, because everybody is a Muslim, the Madrasses are the only schools, and the Koran is the only word…

It’s difficult to find the numbers for the Muslim population in Europe (many counts stopped in 2016, which was just the beginning of the Muslim influx), but here’s some relatively recent data and guesstimates for countries in Western Europe. All these numbers have probably risen exponentially in the last two to three years.

In England, as of 2021, Muslims were 6.5% of the population. In places such as Yorkshire and Lancashire, they can represent as much as 30% of the urban population. In London, England’s capital, they were 15% of the population.

In France, the numbers are guesstimates because the census takers cannot ask people directly about their faith. Best guesses, though, are that Muslims generally are around 5% of the population, a percentage that stretches up to 10% in major urban areas. I suspect that guess is low.

In the Netherlands, the Muslim population numbers (which are, let’s say, fluid) hint at 5% of the population, although the percentage is much higher in the major cities. There’s a reason the Dutch people elected Geert Wilders.

In Germany, a guesstimate is that, as of 2019, Muslims made up 6.4-6.7% of the population. They are a mix of fairly well-assimilated older-generation Muslims, the post-2015 influx, and converts. And, as with the other countries, they concentrate in urban areas.

In Italy, Muslims make up at least 4-5% of the population, a number growing daily.

One last thing before I get to the videos: As Germany’s early experience in allowing Turkish workers showed, Muslims can assimilate, but that’s only because Mustafa Kemal Atatürk had secularized Turkey in the 1920s after the Ottoman Empire’s collapse. The Muslims moving to Europe and America now are religious, not secular, and do not want to assimilate.

Cultural enricher urinates on pork in Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/p3bjxvAoal — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) December 17, 2023

Muslim cultural enricher tears down cross in London church. They hate us. pic.twitter.com/gf1QTeqNqu — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) December 18, 2023

There are around 500 mosques in London, why are they always praying in the streets? pic.twitter.com/YZkWzYQoZw — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) December 18, 2023

Pakistan has emptied its prisons. https://t.co/hyPBviukxe — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) December 18, 2023

Pakistan, by the way, has expelled all of its Afghans. This may be because, despite the fact that Pakistan is a Muslim country, Afghanis don’t play well with others.

Most immigrants, when leaving a hellhole, embrace their new country. Committed Muslims do not. They see it as green pastures for conquest, and they’re not shy about making that known. Really, that’s the thing about Islam. You don’t have to create complicated, often baseless, conspiracy theories about their urge to conquer. When it comes to devout Muslims, they’re very explicit about their goals.

