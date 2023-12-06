Does Joe Biden support the destruction of Israel?

Driven by the Muslim-controlled United Nations, the untrustworthy media are spreading a false argument that Israel is perpetrating a war crime by attacking innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza. Instead of listening to the majority of Americans, who support Israel’s right to defend itself, the Biden administration is accepting the left’s version and sabotaging the existence of America’s number-one ally in the Middle East.

V.P. Kamala Harris made Biden’s position quite clear. “Israel must do more to protect innocent civilians,” Harris said. She lamented the suffering of the “innocent” Palestinians. This requires an immediate ceasefire. Notably absent from her remarks was a statement acknowledging the suffering of the 1,200-plus Israelis who were brutally killed and taken hostage by Hamas on October 7. Deliberate murder of innocent Israelis by Hamas is perfectly acceptable to our government, but unavoidable collateral damage by Israel is not.

At the core of Harris’s misconception is the big question: can the Palestinian civilian population be described as innocent? The answer is out in the open. Recent surveys reveal that more than three quarters of the civilian population in Gaza and the West Bank approve of Hamas and its October 7 atrocities.

A crowd of ordinary Gazans — not Hamas — were seen spitting on the naked body of a dead Jewish hostage, “hitting her body, mutilating her body as it went down the street,” said Douglas Murray, author of The War on the West. “Does that strike you as a placid population of peacenik types who are just desperately waiting for a two-state solution to be put back on the table?”

The people known as Palestinians are united in their desire to destroy Israel and kill every Jew on the planet. That is their reason for existing. It is a formula for anything but innocence. “The Palestinian cause,” said talk show host Dennis Prager, “is eliminate Israel and substitute Palestine.” The civilian population of Gaza is all in for terrorist atrocities against Israel.

The argument that Israel is commiting a war crime by targeting civilians is patently false. International law supports a nation’s right to defend itself by attacking civilian positions when they are being used as shields to protect warfighting capabilities. “If a hospital is being used as a military center,” said journalist Melanie Phillips, “it forfeits all its protection. It has to be treated as a military target.”

Phillips points out that there were neither cries of outrage nor demands for humanitarian aid, nor calls for a ceasefire, when thousands were killed in Mosul, in Afghanistan, in Syria, in Turkey, in Chechnya, in Ukraine. “In every war,” she says, “it is considered essential that the civilian enemy population is part of the enemy.” A different standard is applied to Israel. “The media gives the impression that Israel is laying siege to hospitals,” said Phillips. “That is the coverage in the West.”

“The narrative is of oppressive Israelis and oppressed Palestinians,” said Phillips. “In our victim culture world, if you are a victim and you are oppressed, you are given a moral free pass for anything you do. Palestinian terrorism is understandable. Israelis can’t be victims; they can only be oppressors.”

The fighters of Hamas don’t care if they cause the death of their own civilians, and the Palestinian population supports them. It leaves Israel no alternative but to strike aggressively at terrorist positions in Gaza. Hamas, not Israel, is responsible for placing Palestinian civilians in harm’s way. “Every Palestinian death is caused by Hamas or Hezb’allah,” said Dennis Prager, “just as every German who died in World War II was the victim of Hitler and the Nazis, not a victim of the West. Israel’s fight is the Western world’s fight,” Prager concludes. “It is good versus evil.”

Israeli journalist and author Caroline Glick offers a brilliant analysis of the war in Gaza. In all other wars, she says, people can be resettled to get them out of harm’s way. The only way to protect the inhabitants of Gaza is by allowing them to relocate, she insists, but that is being blocked by the U.N. with the complicity of the U.S. Glick explains that in 1947, the U.N. set up a system (UNRWA) where Palestinians are not allowed to be resettled, thus guaranteeing that the war will continue forever until Hamas wins and Israel is defeated.

“The United Nations is not just a passive participant in promoting terrorism,” writes RedState. “It is actively providing aid and comfort to Hamas, including the terrorist government’s hostage-taking. UNRWA is a Hamas-linked outfit that teaches children to hate Jews from a young age and helps supply terrorists with resources. The Biden administration continues to fund it without any condemnation.”

If Israel is seduced by the double standard, it will prevent the IDF from waging an effective war on Hamas and ensure Hamas’s ultimate objective: the destruction of Israel. “There’s no point in destroying Hamas a bit,” said Douglas Murray. “The objective is to destroy Hamas. Half destroying it isn’t good enough.”

The Biden administration has adopted the U.N.’s position. In effect, Biden wants Israel — not Hamas — to be destroyed.

Ed Brodow is a conservative political commentator and author of ten books, including No. 1 Amazon Best Seller THE WAR ON WHITES: How Hating White People Became the New National Sport. His website is www.edbrodowpolitics.com.

Image via Pexels.