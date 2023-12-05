Dick Durbin lobbies for bill that would give illegal invaders citizenship in exchange for military service

After allegedly blocking a request (very recently) to subpoena Jeffrey Epstein’s “Lolita Express” flight logs, you’d think Dick Durbin would lay low for a little while, lest he draw too much attention to himself and incite the people into asking… why.

But, no one ever accused our “electeds” of having anything less than excessive hubris, so, Durbin is still in the news, this time for his valiant lobbying effort on behalf of his colleague’s citizenship-for-blood bill. Take a look at the CSPAN video below shared to X (formerly Twitter) yesterday:

Senator Dick Durbin wants to make it possible for illegal immigrants to join the US military: "Do you know what the recruiting numbers are at the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force? They can't reach their quotas each month. They can't find enough people to join." pic.twitter.com/UWuGSfrSkF — TheBlaze (@theblaze) December 4, 2023

And there we have it, federal politicians are now hoping to exchange American citizenships for military “service” because as Durbin noted, the armed forces are suffering from a historic recruitment crisis—but he fails to mention the obvious homosexualization and “transification” of the branches—so, he stumps for bringing in the illegal invaders, who undeniably have zero respect for American laws or the American people (evidenced by their willingness to enter our country by way of criminality, and steal our tax dollars, jobs, and resources).

Additionally, without a secure border there can be no sovereignty—so I have to wonder, why do the Democrats really want a standing military? Particularly a military staffed by people who have no loyalty to a country that as far as the Democrats are concerned, doesn’t really have any right to exist? A military’s purpose is to engage in armed conflict with, ostensibly, foreign adversaries… So who’s the enemy if every single foreign nation has a stake in the “American” military that’s no longer American in any sense of the word? If the military is composed of foreign nationals from across the world, whose interests can we expect them to represent?

How could this bill be perceived as anything but a threat? A popular account on X shared this sobering and astute thought:

Won't join the woke military? Illegals will.



Won't eat the bugs? Double beef prices.



Won't buy a tiny house? Raise interest rates.



Won't buy an electric car? Double fuel prices.



Won't get the jab? Shut it down again.



Won't give up your AR-15? Good luck with ammo.



🔥🔥🔥We… — ✪ Evil Te𝕏an ✪ (@vileTexan) December 5, 2023

