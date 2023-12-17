Democrats against democracy

“Democracy seeks equality in liberty, socialism seeks equality in restraint and servitude.” So said Alexis de Tocqueville.

Ironically, Democrats have never been big supporters of equality in liberty, despite the fact that Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson enshrined “all men are created equal” in the Declaration of Independence.

Slavery and the Civil War proved that early on, beyond a shadow of a doubt.

Since then, Democrats have only drifted farther away from the Founders’ concepts of freedom based on natural law and inalienable rights…and closer to Socialists’/Marxists’/Leninists’/Communisms’ unstated desire to achieve equity by having everyone be equally miserable, impoverished, and enslaved.

O.K., this may not be the desire, unstated or otherwise, for some young, naïve, ignorant types. It is however, always the reality. And it doesn’t matter who is in charge, the system simply cannot work because it is completely at odds with human nature.

Most of today’s Democrats, moving inexorably towards all-out communism, economically and culturally, are either too stupid to internalize this … or too power hungry to care. After all, if you can successfully exploit the ignorance of others for your own gain, your own power, the ends justify the means, right?

This explains why they will lie, cheat, threaten, silence, gaslight……and attempt to imprison their political opponents, even as they speak of preserving “our democracy.”

Somewhere, Stalin smiles.