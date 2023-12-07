COP28 Comedy

I admittedly have a dry sense of humor, so when I heard that a UAE oil executive was presiding over this year’s COP28 Climate Summit, I couldn’t help but think that some comedy might come from the proceedings.

I was not disappointed.

I was pleasantly bemused when Sultan Al Jaber, President of UAE Oil and the COP28 conference claimed that there was “no science” indicating that a phase-out of fossil fuels is needed to restrict global heating to 1.5C.

“Please help me, show me the roadmap for a phase-out of fossil fuel that will allow for sustainable socioeconomic development, unless you want to take the world back into caves."

Oh, to watch John Kerry, Al Gore, and Greta Thunberg’s heads explode would have been priceless.

To the climate religionists, touting anything but climate gospel is blasphemy, so you can imagine the behind-closed-door tongue-lashings that the poor sultan must have received for his apostasy.

Of course, he is absolutely right on the money. The question of sustainability is strictly about the viable economic transition from oil, gas, and coal to alternate sustainable sources of energy, with the operative word being viable economic transition. Most would accept a plan that would allow for a cheaper/greener source of energy if said cheaper/greener source of energy didn’t negatively impact the economic viability of a nation or impede on the personal liberties that people have in their current and future lifestyles.

But to the climate religionists, and as now Mr. Al Jaber has probably been counseled, impacting economic viability, and impeding personal liberties is the agenda. Always has been.

Sultan Al Jaber made a cogent statement, but misread the room, as he’s now clarified his comments (of course he has).

"I honestly think there is some confusion out there, and misrepresentation. I am quite surprised with the constant and repeated attempts to undermine the work of the COP28 presidency..." "Science has been central to my own career progress and yes, I respect the science in everything I do...” "I have said over and over that the phase down and the phase out of fossil fuel is inevitable."

I would like to ask the same question as Al Jaber. What is the “roadmap” to zero carbon emissions without negative economic consequences?

Buehler, Buehler?

