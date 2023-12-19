Colorado’s Supreme Court has removed Trump from the state’s ballot

Proving that they are a collection of brainless, malevolent, leftist hacks who fake the law and seemingly want to foment a civil war, a majority of (Democrat) judges on the Colorado Supreme Court have accepted the left’s spurious 14th Amendment argument and kicked Donald Trump off the Colorado ballot for 2024. As of now, Colorado voters cannot vote for Donald Trump in either the primaries or the November presidential election. It is to be hoped that the United States Supreme Court will address this matter immediately.

The Trump campaign is definitely appealing the decision:

🚨BREAKING: Donald Trump responds to the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling removing him from the state's 2024 ballot pic.twitter.com/ZgDxa7099l — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 19, 2023

Steven Cheung is correct The court’s disgraceful decision is unfettered by facts or law. There was no serious substantive hearing on the facts underlying this interpretation of events because there couldn’t have been such a hearing. After all, the Biden government has been hiding all the facts, everything from the presence of FBI agents on the ground on January 6 to the 41,000 hours of footage, only around 200 of which have been released. This allows leftists and their fellow travelers to keep lying about the facts, even though many of their lies have been exposed.

The entire lower court proceeding took less than a month and was based, in significant part, on the January 6 committee report. As you may recall, that was conducted without even a pretense of due process. The evidentiary portion took place in secret, and the hearing was a pure kangaroo trial. In a real trial, everything developed there would be thrown out under federal evidentiary rules, and yet these (ahem) “justices” used it to throw a serious presidential contender off their ballot.

“Insurrection” is a federal crime, and even Jack Smith lacked the chutzpah to charge Trump with being guilty of an insurrection under 18 U.S.C. § 2383. Neither the trial court nor the Supreme Court have the authority to find Trump guilty of “insurrection” under federal law. That finding was garbage.

The Court’s entire “legal” discussion is just as disgraceful. Typically for leftist decisions, the judges try to make it look legitimate by burying the reader with “authority,” pages and pages of it. However, as best as I can tell—and I freely admit that I’m writing this having only skimmed the 213-page decision—it never mentions that, in 1872, Congress revoked the bar as it applied to the people against whom it was clearly enacted.

Section 3 was ratified three years after the Civil War ended to ban from public office those who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion”:

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability. (Emphasis added.)

The Fourteenth Amendment was applied specifically to a four-year-long Civil War that resulted in 600,000 deaths. Section 3 was intended to keep that generation out of office. Within four years, the same Congress that ratified Section 3 concluded that the situation had changed sufficiently to remove that bar. The bar was about the Civil War, and the Civil War generation ended it. It’s ludicrous to pretend that, while Confederates who actually waged this war were freed of Section 3’s restraints, President Trump is bound by them.

Moreover, as Vivek Ramaswamy points out, the statute cannot affect Trump:

Trump is not a former “officer of the United States,” as that term is used in the Constitution, meaning Section 3 does not apply. As the Supreme Court explained in Free Enterprise Fund v. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (2010), an “officer of the United States” is someone appointed by the President to aid him in his duties under Article II, Section 2. The term does not apply to elected officials, and certainly not to the President himself.

This is idiocy on steroids.

Depriving Americans of their right to elect a president—and the People are the ultimate judge and jury—is an attack on America’s core democracy. These subnormal, black-robed jurists, all of whom seemingly rotted their brains on Colorado’s endless supply of potent marijuana, are terrified of the American Vox Populi, and it shows.

To wrap up, here’s what voices on X have to say:

This is what an *actual* attack on democracy looks like: in an un-American, unconstitutional, and *unprecedented* decision, a cabal of Democrat judges are barring Trump from the ballot in Colorado. Having tried every trick in the book to eliminate President Trump from running in… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 19, 2023

BREAKING: The Colorado Supreme Court has just removed Trump from the ballot heading into 2024 based on 14th Amendment ‘insurrectionist ban’ argument that has failed in every other half-baked legal challenge.



ELECTION INTERFERENCE!! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 19, 2023

BREAKING: The Colorado Supreme Court has removed Trump from the 2024 state ballot, citing the 14th amendment.



Hey guys, this is what an actual attack on democracy looks like: pic.twitter.com/vpiV2qCqTP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 19, 2023

This is blatant disenfranchisement of millions of voters from the Colorado Supreme Court.



Trump says it best: They’re not after me. They’re after you. I’m just in the way.



TRUMP 2024. https://t.co/mcxKVfVbll — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) December 19, 2023

We have a process to disqualify office holders from running and this isn’t it. As Congress failed to impeach + convict Trump and he hasn’t yet been criminally convicted of anything that would prevent him from appearing on a ballot, it should be left to voters. The CO ruling is… — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 20, 2023

My prediction is that Trump's popularity will shoot to the stars. If there has been anything more brazen than this in our political history, I haven't heard of it. — MarkWhittington (@MarkWhittington) December 19, 2023

Colorado has just proven Trump's theory true that he's the victim of political persecution



His poll numbers won't drop.

On the contrary, they will rise. 📈 https://t.co/9m0AQNX7Yp — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 20, 2023

Image: Trump’s just in the way. Internet meme.