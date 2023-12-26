Colorado’s governor panders with a creepy rendition of ‘Feliz Navidad’ to welcome 16 busloads of new voters

Kind of like a one-man band, Colorado’s governor Jared Polis is a one-man freakshow; see for yourself below:

Arguably, he now holds the lead in the competition between Democrat brown-nosers, besting Breakfast Taco Jill’s “unique” comment and her “see, say pwadway” for “sí, se puede,” as well as the Martha’s Vineyard lady waving off the migrants with her mortifying “white” lush “taaay ahhmoh” take on “te amo.”

And to think I thought this couldn’t be topped:

First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, completely butchered "Si Se Puede" while speaking to farmworkers in California on Cesar Chavez's birthday. pic.twitter.com/6MjhGuMccY — KUSI News (@KUSINews) April 1, 2021

(Polis also beat out Chris Christie for the “most cringe-worthy politician” title; who could ever forget his jiggling jowls as he smugly dropped the “they’re gonna call you Donald Duck” comment to a mortified audience.)

Polis’s office released the toe-curling video on Christmas Eve, which was just days after Denver received “16 busloads” of new Democrat voters from south of the border—I mean, that’s obviously a huge part of why they’re here right? Clearly, uneducated and unskilled people from the third world are unemployable in a modern first world economy; just last week, my colleague Monica Showalter wrote an excellent exposé on a new study that found around 60% of illegals in the U.S. are on welfare. But, like the good Democrat Polis is, he’s more than willing to heap more financial burdens on the taxpayer if it means he can secure more “victories” in his state.

When Rome burned, Nero fiddled—Democrats apparently focus on knock-off TikTok dances and butchering the Spanish language. Where are all the usual suspects outraged over cultural appropriation? I thought white people weren’t allowed to enjoy other cultures, let alone do something so over-the-top it soars past the boundaries of the absurd? I mean seriously, if anything fits that bill, isn’t this it? Furthermore, this video could not be more offensive, because it lacks all the good things about Hispanic culture—the vibrancy, the color, the elan, and the family values. It’s just a tacky recording of a sickly-looking gay beta, who lends credence to the “white people can’t dance” narrative and makes a mockery of Latin musical hits.

This was the best response though:

