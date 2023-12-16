Biden administration paying, coercing media outlets to toe the liberal line

Conservative media outlet The Blaze, via a FOIA request, discovered that the Biden administration paid numerous major media outlets to promote the COVID vaccines. The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, NBC, CNN, Fox News, and several other news organizations were targeted.

From TheBlaze:

Hundreds of news organizations were paid by the federal government to advertise for the vaccines as part of a ‘comprehensive media campaign,’ according to documents TheBlaze obtained from the Department of Health and Human Services. The Biden administration purchased ads on TV, radio, in print, and on social media to build vaccine confidence, timing this effort with the increasing availability of the vaccines.

This is tantamount to bribery. Do we now believe it is perfectly O.K. for the federal government to use taxpayer dollars to coerce media outlets to do its—and Big Pharma’s—bidding? Didn’t the outlets get enough money from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson themselves?

This is akin to a union’s repulsive usage of the mandatory union dues of its members to donate to the Democrat party and its attendant Super PACs and causes. You’re a conservative Republican? So sorry, bub! Hand over the cash! What other causes will the government surreptitiously pay private “free press” outlets to promote?

We now know what they assuredly won’t promote: a pro-life viewpoint.

Quite the contrary. According to recent reports, Rep. Jamie Raskin and his fellow Democrats want to completely eliminate pro-lifers’ ability to reach people online. In fact, they apparently wish to control virtually all mainstream sources of information pertaining to abortion and remove all pro-life content.

To this end, House Democrats recently called on Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk to push back on the ‘rapid spread of abortion misinformation and disinformation,’ by which they mean true information with which they disagree and don’t want others to see. This is much like the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.

What is it that they call a nation where one party in government wants to control all the news and information—and the outlets that disseminate it? Democracy? No. Oligarchy? Getting closer. Oh, yeah, a totalitarian state.

Not satisfied with trying to achieve total control of the narrative in the United States, Biden and his team recently told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he should purge conservatives from his government…if he knows what’s good for him…because they have been insufficiently understanding of the Hamas terror attacks on Israel that have killed and injured 1,200 innocent people. A class act, particularly in their time of crisis and pain. This is effectively political imperialism.

I am sick of these massive government, busybody poke-noses badgering, bullying, and gaslighting us…and everybody else. It is what leftists do, however, and they get away with it far too often.

At this moment, the one government that most needs to change……is ours.

Image: Anonymous Gang, via Wikimedia Commons // Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Germany