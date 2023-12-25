Berlin police raid compound of far-left feminists accused of supporting… Muslim terrorists?

Does “intersectionality” yield the most contradictory and idiotic collisions ever? I’d say so.

An “activist” collective run entirely by women who somehow can’t spot the irony of feminists supporting a faction of men who categorically hate the female sex… could only be leftists. If this strikes you as totally and utterly insane, meet “intersectionality” and the collision of jihad and modern feminism. Here’s the story, published by German state-owned media outlet Deutsche Welle:

Police in Berlin, Germany’s capital, conducted on Wednesday a raid targeting members of a pro-Palestinian, left-wing feminist group, German media reported. The Zora group is accused of backing the radical, left-wing Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The European Union and the United States list the group as a terrorist organization.

(According to the RAIR Foundation, “Zora describes itself on the internet as a ‘young women’s organization’ that is ‘anti-capitalist, internationalist, anti-fascist.’”)

Muslim men, the group of people who perpetuate the most sex-based violence in the world (by far) against women, somehow has support from a group of German gals fighting the patriarchy? But not only that, this is the group of men who routinely practice polygamy, shroud their women in curtains and drapes, frequently mutilate female gentials, spit on the mangled bodies of young women in truck beds, and rape female children just to “honor” kill them later—I’m sorry, but how are we ever supposed to take these people seriously? Here’s this too, from DW:

German outlets reported that the raid was mainly prompted by a statement the group posted on its Instagram account on October 12. The statement was titled: ‘No liberation of women without the liberation of Palestine.’ In the statement, the group argues that while the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which launched the October 7 terror attacks on Israel, has no interest in fighting the patriarchy, it is important to ‘strengthen the progressive forces that are also part of the Palestinian resistance’ such as the PFLP.

A “liberation of Palestine” means enslaved women—how’s that for irony?

Image generated by AI.