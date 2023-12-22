As Maine bureaucrats prepared to vote on a ‘sweeping EV mandate’ an act of God weather event struck, creating widespread outages

Although I (or we) wouldn’t have it any other way, being a constitutionally-devoted American can often feel like quite the heavy burden, but when all of the mainstream narrative is a contrived clown world, free-thinking patriots are blessed to have the gift of recognizing the silliness, and pointing it out for a good laugh. Get a load of this, reported by Fox News yesterday:

A top Maine state environmental agency delayed a highly-anticipated vote to approve a sweeping electric vehicle (EV) mandate amid a storm that caused widespread power outages. The Maine Board of Environmental Protection (BEP) announced that it had indefinitely postponed the meeting, which was slated for Thursday afternoon, until further notice following the storm. Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills, who has pursued an aggressive green energy agenda, declared a state of emergency this week, an action that closed state government offices. ‘Governor Janet Mills declared a State of Civil Emergency for 14 Maine counties following a significant wind and rain storm that has left hundreds of thousands of people without power and that has caused significant flooding and infrastructure damage, including to town and state roadways,’ the Maine BEP said in a statement.

As the unelected bureaucrats fixed to gather for a “highly-anticipated” vote to usher in an E.V. mandate à la Gavin Newsom and his California cronies, an act of God weather event struck, knocking out power to a significant portion of Maine residents… in the winter… with below-freezing temperatures. Although “act of God” is appropriate given its use as a secular legal phrase, such divine poeticism—a storm knocking out the electric grid as government parasites make their move for electric vehicle mandates—gives the storm an obvious double meaning. As one X user asked:

How do you mandate something without the appropriate infrastructure in place?

It’s almost as if they want things to fail.

And, when that brutal storm hit and that electric grid failed, what do you think those Mainers did? Well, they pulled out their generators, fueled by gas and diesel, and stayed warm, while waiting for their power to be restored. As Maine Democrat Rep. Jared Golden even noted, via Fox:

‘Forcing Mainers to purchase cars and trucks powered by electricity when our grid is insufficient, charging stations are few and far between, and a storm like yesterday’s would render 80% of cars useless is, to say the least, ill-advised.’

Maine greenies? You might want to listen to what this gentleman has to say about your ideas, lest you reaffirm your status as useful idiots we think you are:

Image generated by AI.