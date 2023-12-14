Angelenos fight back after Gaza protestors shut down the 110 freeway

The 110 is one of Los Angeles's busiest and most roaringly hellish freeways. Some people consider it the worst, or pretty close. My choice for 'worst' is the 101, but the 110 is right up there.

If you have ever been on the 110, you would know that it isn't all that wide, and it's loaded with big rigs roaring down in high-speed convoys, coming and going from the Port of Los Angeles. Naturally, the surface of the road is pretty beat up. Bumper-to-bumper traffic is common and there are no good side streets to detour onto to avoid the congestion, which every Angeleno knows how to do on the 10 and the 405. On the 110, you have to stay on the 110. But it's not stop-and-go traffic in those car crushes, it's traffic that goes fast, so fast you have trouble switching into your exit lane. You have to have your GPS on to warn you of which lane to thread your way into at the earliest time or you will miss your turnoff, because there aren't any slack spaces as its southbound lanes roar down to San Pedro's Port of Los Angeles, or if you work it right, Long Beach. Accidents, as you may imagine, are very common in the radio traffic reports.

So which highway did a band of leftist goofs, this group called "If Not Now LA" who apparently were leftist Jews imagining that appeasing Hamas would be the thing, decide to target for their Gaza ceasefire protest?

Here we go, according to local ABC7:

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Protesters calling for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip drove onto the 110 Freeway in downtown L.A. on Wednesday morning, exited their vehicles and forced the closure of all southbound lanes, all of which were later reopened. The organized demonstration on the freeway began shortly after 9 a.m. and brought traffic to a standstill on one side of the freeway. Northbound traffic was not affected.

What a bunch of jackasses.

Normal lefty protestors usually stay off the highways and drop banners down from overhead crossing bridges to get their message out. Once in awhile they "spontaneously" spill into traffic from street protests. These guys opted to stop their own cars in roaring traffic in order to block everyone else's. While 9 a.m. isn't rush hour, it's close: they would not have been able to stop their cars at all without getting blown into the sky if it was rush hour. It's very crowded traffic conditions though, and for them, just the place to stop traffic and yell about a Gaza ceasefire as if commuters and truckers desperately trying to stay out of accidents on that highway would have any interest in that topic at that hour.

So the inevitable happened:

California Highway Patrol officers were at the scene as several violent skirmishes broke out among frustrated drivers and the protesters, who locked arms with each other in a row that spanned across the southbound lanes. An occasional motorcycle would break through the line and drive onward on the empty freeway ahead.

.

Some commuters began physically pushing and grappling protesters on the 110 freeway.



Protestors calling for a ceasefire in Gaza shutdown the 110 freeway in Los Angeles during rush hour pic.twitter.com/potoqPtVmA — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) December 13, 2023

Here's a series of videos from freelance writer Sergio Olmos who was apparently there, as the protest unfolded, posted on Twitter:

Protestors calling for a Ceasefire in Gaza have blocked the 110 southbound freeway in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/iIxksmvFlN — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) December 13, 2023

It's impressive to see Angelenos take matters into their own hands given the provocation. Look at them lifting these punks up by the scruffs of their necks and pulling them out of the way of traffic, flinging signs, not taking guff, not backing down. For the wokesters out there, they are of every race and color, men and women, big, little, and musclebound physiques. It's a true rainbow of participatory democracy and it was all spontaneous, no affirmative-action DEI team necessary. It was the real Los Angeles in all its polyglot glory.

The California Highway Patrol eventually arrived and arrested about 75 of the protestors, but didn't manage to get the highway cleared until 11:30 a.m., meaning schoolkids in buses who were stuck in that traffic, and ambulances and people with job interviews and everyone else who needed to get to work or from one place to another were left waiting for two and a half hours for these boobs to get done with their stupid protest.

One only hopes that the arrests have teeth in order to deter more of this crap, but this being California, I won't hold my breath.

It shows the depths of unrealism of these protestors that they think they could get away with a stunt this unpopular and expect anyone to embrace their cause.

Angelenos took matters into their own hands on this one. To that end, they demonstrate that there is hope for California.

Image: Twitter video screen shot