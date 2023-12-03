Almost 3 years after J6, Biden’s FBI descended on a conservative actor

Our border is broken, inflation and crime are breaking Americans, and wars are breaking out all over. Still, the Biden administration is keeping its eye on the ball—and the ball, as Biden made clear during his now-famous speech given against an ominous blood-red background, is to destroy “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans,” whom he characterized as “represent[ing] an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.” In Biden-world, the best way to recognize these American “Nazis” (for that’s what he’s calling them) is to identify and arrest everyone who showed up in D.C. on January 6, 2021. The latest victim is Siaka Massaquoi.

You may not recognize Massaquoi’s name, but I can guarantee you that you know his face: He plays the California husband who, with his California wife, moved to Texas, where both experienced comedic culture shock before getting used to the ways of that strange new land. The first video, from the Babylon Bee, was so hugely popular that the Bee ended up making several more, all starring Massaquoi. Here’s the first video in the unlikely event you’ve never seen it:

You can find the sequels here.

Massaquoi’s career as an actor has extended beyond those videos. Indeed, he had a good role in the Daily Wire’s recently released Lady Ballers. To celebrate the movie’s opening, Massaquoi and his pregnant wife traveled to Nashville for the premier. When they arrived home, the FBI descended, arresting Massaquoi but leaving his wife, Charlotte, alone. The reason: Four misdemeanor counts of “parading” and “trespassing” on January 6.

The arrest wasn’t entirely surprising. Not long after January 6, the FBI raided Charlotte’s and Siaka’s home for that sin of “parading” and “trespassing.” These are, of course, minor crimes. They’re frigging misdemeanors, for goodness sake. Nevertheless, the FBI, after three years of lying in wait, dragged Massaquoi off to prison, where he got to hang out with actual violent felons. Keep in mind as you contemplate what happened to Massaquoi the growing evidence that January 6 was a set-up and that the government’s post-January 6 conduct was a massive witch hunt using a fraud maintained by hiding evidence.

What’s important to understand is that the Biden administration, having achieved control of the federal government through dubious means, is not playing around. Instead, it’s playing for keeps. Biden meant what he said when he stood before that blood-red background, promising to rid the nation of Trump supporters.

The Massaquoi family has set up a GiveSendGo Legal Defense Fund (because, as we all know, the process is one of the punishments). Rather, to my surprise, they’ve raised only $44,000 so far of a $115,000 goal. I suspect that conservatives, battered by inflation and numb from the many hits they’ve sustained over the past three years, are suffering not from compassion fatigue but from economic distress and tremendous fear. After all, in Biden’s America, all of us could be next.

Image: GiveSendGo screen grab.