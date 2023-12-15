After all the screeching that 'women will die' without abortion, where are the dead women?
A lady in Texas, who was twenty weeks pregnant, has had trouble getting an abortion, telling the press she needed it because her health was in extreme jeopardy.
The media has given this story a lot of coverage. She has gone through the courts in Texas and now she will go out of state to get an abortion.
Shouldn't we wonder why she spent so much time and money challenging the case in Texas instead of just going out of state in the first place if her life was in grave danger?
Isn't any report on women's health, climate change, or anything else from the UN worthless and a joke when Iran, the biggest sponsor of terrorism in the world, is the head of the U.N. Humans Rights Council?
Iran's appointment to chair the 2023 UN Human Rights Council Social Forum
The appointment of Ali Bahreini, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, to chair the 2023 United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Social Forum (2 and 3 November 2023), is nothing more than a slap in the face given the human rights situation of most Iranians, particularly women, and the repeated executions in the wake of the ongoing protests in the country and, more generally, the Islamic Republic's gross human rights violations and its catastrophic and politicised handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, when its refusal to import Western vaccines cost hundreds of thousands of lives.
It doesn't appear that Iran cares about womens' or anyone else's health or life.
Abortion is still haram, or forbidden, according to both Islamic law and to post-revolutionary Iranian law, and the punishments for providing or receiving an illegal abortion can be strict.
In 2020, in European countries where abortions are legal, a specific time frame varied from 10 to 24 weeks. The most permissive legislation was in application in the U.K, where a women could have an abortion up until 24 weeks of pregnancy, followed by the Netherlands with 22 weeks. On the other hand, women in Portugal can have an abortion up until 10 weeks, although this time frame can be overpassed in very specific situations such as risk to woman's health, rape and fetal malformation.
Abortion Bans Will Result in More Women DyingLooking at state-by-state numbers, the states where researchers expect to see the highest increases in deaths in the event of state-level bans on all abortions are Florida (29 percent), Georgia (29 percent), and Michigan (25 percent). Florida and Georgia already have in place abortion bans at different points in pregnancy, while Michigan will address the question of abortion legality via a ballot amendment in November 2022.
States that imposed strict abortion laws this year were already more likely to have significantly higher maternal and infant death rates as well as fewer doctors providing care to women, according to an analysis released Wednesday by an influential nonprofit research group.
In 2020, for example, maternal death rates were 62% higher in the states that later passed or implemented abortion restrictions compared to the states where abortion remains accessible, the study by the Commonwealth Fund, which aims to address gaps in health care, found.
And another report saying three times as many mothers will die and yet again no actual number of deaths.
Women in states with abortion bans are nearly three times more likely to die during pregnancy, childbirth or soon after giving birth, according to a report from the Gender Equity Policy Institute shared first with Axios.
We don't know the number of women who die in states that allow abortion, nor the number of deaths of mothers in states that limit abortions. We don't know what the sample is or the time period. But we are supposed to trust that mothers' deaths are 300% higher in states that limit abortion. Is there a difference in states that have six week or thirteen week limits?
I am skeptical of any report that just gives percentages without giving actual numbers.
We also never see the number of deaths of viable children in late term abortions. That would be a good number to know. We just get told there are very few. I bet there are at least three times the number of viable children who die in states with unlimited abortions as those who die where there are limits.