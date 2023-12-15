After all the screeching that 'women will die' without abortion, where are the dead women?

A lady in Texas, who was twenty weeks pregnant, has had trouble getting an abortion, telling the press she needed it because her health was in extreme jeopardy.

The media has given this story a lot of coverage. She has gone through the courts in Texas and now she will go out of state to get an abortion.

Shouldn't we wonder why she spent so much time and money challenging the case in Texas instead of just going out of state in the first place if her life was in grave danger?

The United Nations says that millions of women's lives are in jeopardy because of abortion bans in the United States.

First off, almost all of these are not bans. They are limits. And when Roe v. Wade went into effect, it was meant for abortions in the first trimester, not throughout the pregnancy.

Where is the report of all the women at risk throughout Europe and most of the world that also have limits on abortion from the U.N.? I can't find any. Where is the report of all the women who have died because of these limits? I can't find any.

Isn't any report on women's health, climate change, or anything else from the UN worthless and a joke when Iran, the biggest sponsor of terrorism in the world, is the head of the U.N. Humans Rights Council? Iran's appointment to chair the 2023 UN Human Rights Council Social Forum The appointment of Ali Bahreini, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, to chair the 2023 United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Social Forum (2 and 3 November 2023), is nothing more than a slap in the face given the human rights situation of most Iranians, particularly women, and the repeated executions in the wake of the ongoing protests in the country and, more generally, the Islamic Republic's gross human rights violations and its catastrophic and politicised handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, when its refusal to import Western vaccines cost hundreds of thousands of lives. It doesn't appear that Iran cares about womens' or anyone else's health or life.

Incidentally, Iran appears to have an outright ban on abortion.

Abortion is still haram, or forbidden, according to both Islamic law and to post-revolutionary Iranian law, and the punishments for providing or receiving an illegal abortion can be strict. European Countries have abortion restrictions to essentially limit abortions to the first 10-24 weeks so where are all the reports on those countries that millions of women's lives are in jeopardy. Where are the statistics on deaths of women because of these restrictions? I can't find any. In 2020, in European countries where abortions are legal, a specific time frame varied from 10 to 24 weeks. The most permissive legislation was in application in the U.K, where a women could have an abortion up until 24 weeks of pregnancy, followed by the Netherlands with 22 weeks. On the other hand, women in Portugal can have an abortion up until 10 weeks, although this time frame can be overpassed in very specific situations such as risk to woman's health, rape and fetal malformation. This report from Center of American Progress shows supposed increases in abortion-related deaths but never shows actual deaths. Why not?