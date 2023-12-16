A Democrat party staffer defiled a congressional hearing chamber with anal sex

Looking back on 1998, it seems almost charmingly innocent that Bill Clinton, in the privacy of the Oval Office and without cameras running, had a heterosexual affair with a young woman. I mean, it was sleazy and disgusting but, in the annals (note that I wrote that with two “Ns”) of politics, it was kind of par for the course for powerful politicians. What’s not par for the course is a congressional staffer using a Senate hearing chamber as the set for an amateur porn video showing him on the receiving end of gay anal (that’s one “N”) sex. That’s what Democrats have brought to Washington, D.C.

The Daily Caller broke the story about a then-unnamed staffer:

Leaked amateur pornography shows a congressional staffer having anal sex with an unknown man in the Senate hearing room, video obtained by the Daily Caller shows. The alleged staffer can also be seen in a photo, naked on all fours, looking back at the camera on the table where Senators often sit to ask questions during a hearing. It appears to be unprotected sex. A source identified the room to the Daily Caller as Senate room Hart 216- The Judiciary Room.

The short clip below is blurred but still very graphic:

If you do watch the short video clip, you’ll see that the person filming the video deliberately panned the Senate chamber. It’s apparent that the location was part of the fetishistic excitement of the pornography that the two men were creating. They were reveling in defiling the heart of the American government.

Subsequent investigation revealed that the staffer is Aidan Maese-Czeropski. That’s not a question. It’s a fact. He’s admitted it and done a “Republicans pounce” defense:

BREAKING: Aidan Maese-Czeropski posts a statement on LinkedIn after having sex in a senate hearing room where he says that he is “being attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda” and that “I would never disrespect my workplace.” https://t.co/IwscrA2chv pic.twitter.com/CLcLL36C9D — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 16, 2023

That defense takes some serious cojones, which I assume he still has because he doesn’t identify as a “trans woman.”

So, who is Aidan Maese-Czeropski? He’s a UC Berkeley grad with what passes for a science degree nowadays: That is, he has a B.S. in Society and Environment. “B.S.” is right. According to Berkeley’s website, this isn’t a science at all. It is, instead, part of the Climate Change juggernaut:

Social and environmental problems are deeply intertwined. This major introduces students to the main approaches and theory for environmental social sciences including how social science tools can be applied to environmental problems and how social science theories contribute to understanding environmental problems. At the upper-division level, there are three major areas of concentration. Students are exposed to all three areas and choose to focus on one: US Environmental Policy and Management, Global Environmental Politics, or Justice and Sustainability. Society and Environment graduates are well-prepared for careers in fields such as environmental consulting, education, health, or law; community, urban, or regional planning; and other related areas of environmentalism in public agencies, nonprofit conservation organizations, and private companies. Graduates are well-qualified for a variety of graduate programs, including law school.

Armed with his left-wing degree (and a stellar GPA that earned him the once-reputable Phi Beta Kappa key), young Maese-Czeropski headed for D.C., where he has since worked for Senator Ben Cardin (D. MD). As of this writing, Cardin’s office has not made a statement about his staffer’s creative use of office facilities.

By the way, if you’re wondering about Maese-Czeropski’s reference to Max Miller in the former’s “J’Accuse” statement, that’s because Rep. Max Miller, a Jewish Republican from Ohio, alleges that Maese-Czeropski is the staffer who confronted him in the Cannon Office Building with the cry of “Free Palestine!”

For now, of course, we must take at face value Maese-Czeropski’s contention that it was not he who confronted Miller. I mean, how stupid would a gay man have to be to support the Palestinians, who consider homosexuality a capital crime and torture gay men before throwing them off tall buildings as a cheering crowd revels in their fear and agony?

The Democrat party’s embrace of the LGBTQ+ cadre is terribly dangerous to America. In a free society, people who engage in fringe sexual practices are not persecuted, but neither are they celebrated. Thanks to the Democrats, though, people whose lives are defined by deviant sexuality (and it is “deviant” because it deviates from the heterosexual norm) are embedded in the heart of our government. They strip naked at White House garden parties, confer with Biden on policy matters, encourage sexually mutilating children, promote Satanism, and engage in felony theft while on the taxpayers’ dime—and of course, they should porn in Senate committee chambers. It’s ironic when you think about it that Democrats continue to accuse J6ers of “defiling” Congress.

In this fevered atmosphere of fetishistic sexual obsession, is it any surprise that a young man would think nobody would mind if he had anal sex on a table at which Senators sit during hearings?

I keep thinking of a song from the 1958 musical Li’l Abner (based on the comic strip of the same name). The song was a satire directed at government corruption entitled “The country’s in the very best of hands.” The lyrics see the characters bemoaning the federal debt, purposefully confusing laws, deficit spending, and other types of boondoggles and graft. It’s the traditional stuff of money and government.

Now, though, we’ve reached a level of moral corruption that the creative minds behind Li’l Abner could never have imagined. We’ve gone beyond satire into a realm of debauchery that would have shocked even the Romans. The country’s in the very worst of hands.

UPDATE: The staffer has been fired.

Image: Screen grab of gay pornography in the Senate.