‘A date which will live in infamy’ then and now

Eighty-two years ago, on December 7, 1941, "A date which will live in infamy" as then President Franklin D. Roosevelt resoundingly declared, without provocation, without any serious warnings, Japan bombed what was then a U.S. territory: Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor.

The U.S. quickly declared war against Japan, and later on Germany, which was devastating Europe, inaugurating our entry into World War ll. This brutal, deadly war continued for nearly four more years, until the U.S. and its European Allies won a decisive victory over its enemies.

Tonight, on the Jewish calendar, is also the first night of Chanukah, a Jewish holiday which celebrates not victory, but Jewish survival—a little pot of oil to fuel the Eternal Light for Jews, one the enemy thought they had extinguished, miraculously lasted for not one, but eight days. The flame was replenished; the Eternal Light still shines. This was the ultimate victory for the ancient Jews who had earlier decisively defeated their enemy. (Read more here at American Thinker.)

Thousands of years later, the victory of America and her allies was also complete—Japan totally surrendered after the U.S. dropped two atomic bombs on Japan; Germany had

earlier unconditionally surrendered.

While earlier in the war there had been a few brief local ceasefires to allow some supposed civilians to move to safer areas, the war continued until the enemy was totally defeated; the victors totally victorious. In the aftermath, the victors completely took over the defeated countries for years, governing and remaking all institutions until these defeated countries became (relatively) peaceful, and not an international threat. The unconditional and total surrender of evildoers is the only way to restore a functioning society.

At a time when cowards (to be gentle) are demanding that the U.S. pressure Israel to agree to a ceasefire with their inhumane enemy in Gaza because Gazan civilians are suffering—because Hamas leaders intentionally turned civilian institutions such as hospitals and schools into military bases—this is an important lesson to remember. It is also important to remember that these same cowards (to be gentle) didn’t complain when Gazan leadership invaded and slaughtered Israeli civilians in hospitals, schools, homes, and a music festival.

As in World War ll, as in the time of the Maccabees (the ancient Jewish leaders), the victory must be complete; the enemy totally defeated. Remade.

The confluence of these two dates this year is an important reminder that never again is now. No more dates of “infamy.”

May the lights of Chanukah brighten and warm your days. And nights.

