American culture, under the aegis of the left, has gone insane. That’s why, when a “Black-led and Black-owned” site that “combines art and fashion with lifestyle commentary to create a strong social justice brand” publishes a leftist cliché-ridden essay saying that a Senate staffer’s sodomy in a Senate chamber was an Anne Frank(ish) act of rebellion against an “insurrection,” it’s impossible to know whether it’s real or not. I think it’s real and written either by a Harvard grad or AI.

You’re already familiar with the background: Aidan Maese-Czeropski, a 20-something who worked for Sen. Ben Cardin, partnered with a German national to film himself having anal sex in the chamber in which Senators hold judiciary hearings. Maese-Czeropski, whom Sen. Cardin has since fired, admitted that he was indeed the man having sex on a hearing table but claimed he’s a victim because he’s gay.

That defense clearly resonated with the editorial staff at AFRU. So, before I go further, let’s delve a bit into AFRU. Here is some of what you’ll find on AFRU’s “about” page (emphasis in original):

We believe in the power of art to spark meaningful conversations on justice — as well as the other way around. Shalawam! 👋 AFRU is a Black-led and Black-owned startup that combines art and fashion with lifestyle commentary to create a strong social justice brand that is relevant to folks from all walks of life. We believe in the power of art to spark meaningful conversations, as well as the other way around. We also realize that people don’t want to be preached to all the time. That’s why our imprint magazine stitches together light everyday topics with navigation of more difficult intersectional spaces — all while allowing for the kind of messiness that is part of human nature. Our visual and intellectual branding therefore nurture each other in an perpetual spiral of trendsetting justice. In addition to our activism and art, we also seek to work with companies that align with our ambition to help younger global audiences navigate what it means to be part of transformational change. Equity is finally allowed to come out and play Our beautiful pages feature work and writings from folks from all backgrounds, but that’s not enough. Our action-first equity model for artists is creating a fairground for Black work to be seen and heard, where untapped Black genius can come out and play.

Fired for his act of love in the senate: Aidan Maese-Czeropski's act was symbolic and brave, because in a world full of hate, displays of love are rebellious. We shouldn't bend over to a party that hates; we must do the opposite.

You’ll notice that the article’s tone picks up where Maese-Czeropski left off, which is to claim that he’s under attack, not for using the Senate—the heart of the American government—for filming graphic pornography, but because he’s gay! And loving! This is entirely consistent with the leftist ethos. That’s why I think it’s real.

However, the article, while real, is horribly written, filled with hard-left cliches, bizarre metaphors, including the offensive Anne Frank reference, and just general weirdness. The latter includes the apparently inadvertent double entendre in the subtitle. I mean, think about it: An article about gay sodomy tells us that “we shouldn’t bend over…” I’m still laughing.

I’ve quoted below choice language, highlighting and commenting upon the most weird, cant, or offensive terms, including the claim that Maese-Czeropski filming anal sex in the Senate is precisely analogous to Anne Frank hiding in her attic from an “insurrection”:

Republicans just can’t stop watching the 8 second clip featuring two men embracing each other in love while you can briefly see an empty room in the background. [That was not an “embrace”; that was clinical anal sex. Also, it wasn’t brief; it was central, for the German man made a point of filming the chamber] [snip] Every second that Aidan and his partner made love in the halls of power was pregnant with poignant meaning. [It’s weirdly ironic to use “pregnant” for a non-procreative act, and only an Ivy League grad or AI would write that badly.] And in a time when the LGBTQ community is under existential threat by white fragility feeling threatened, open displays of LGBTQ culture are necessarily brave. In some ways, Aidan’s act mirrored that of Anne Frank, who dared to express her honest thoughts and feelings even as she hid from rabid insurrectionist-style death squads. [What we’ve got here is intersectionality, as sodomy and white fragility suddenly combine, the overwrought comparison of a gay aide fired for pornography to a Jewish girl forced into hiding from a genocidal nation that eventually killed her, and the obsession with “insurrection” because of a protest at the Capitol. Again, college grad or AI—your choice. [snip] Let’s recognize the fallout from the incident for what it is: a stochastic far right attack on gay rights activists. As republicans [sic] fire up their hate machine in preparation for the 2024 elections, Aidan’s very life is now on the line. [The term “stochastic attack” or “stochastic terrorism” doesn’t mean you’ve said or done anything terrorist or violent. Leftists use it to mean that conservatives have created an intellectual framework that could lead to others doing bad things. This is what the Colorado Supreme Court, aided by a Chapman sociology professor, accused Trump of doing because, as everyone knows, he hadn’t actually said anything “insurrectiony” at all.]

Regarding that last point about “stochastic terrorism,” I strongly urge you to watch Matt Walsh’s analysis of the Colorado Supreme Court decision. The term “stochastic” doesn’t show up, but that’s the concept on which the Ivy League hacks on the state Supreme Court meant when they talked about Trump’s coded language:

Scott Adams sometimes opines that we’re living in a computer simulation rather than the real world. Looking at the AFRU essay, it’s tempting to believe he’s correct because only a demented programmer or a broken operating system could create people who actually believe this, whether they wrote it themselves or assigned it to an AI bot to write.

