Your pro-abortion friends in Pennsylvania

As Ohio was celebrating the enshrinement of abortion into its state constitution, Pennsylvania’s state Legislature went about trying to create its own abortion haven. The difference was that at the state house in Harrisburg, their vote flew under the radar, and just in time to welcome the Thanksgiving holiday.

On November 15, the Democrat-controlled Pennsylvania state House passed house bill 117-86 (H.B. 1786), which would make the Keystone State a safe retreat for those seeking abortions that would be illegal in their native states.

The bill reads that Pennsylvania will have no authority over “any person for any matter in a tribunal outside of this Commonwealth involving the provision or delivery of reproductive health care services, whether medical, surgical, counseling or referral,” unless the “service” is also illegal within Pennsylvania. Abortion within the Keystone state is legal up to 24 weeks. Out-of-state expectant mothers now can abort surgically or chemically for the same amount of time without fear of any legal repercussions from their home state while in Pennsylvania.

Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro wasted no time once elected in proving his abortion bona fides when he established a pro-abort web page and telephone hotline on the taxpayers’ dime. In August, he canceled all state funding for Real Alternatives, which ran Pennsylvania’s award-winning Pregnancy and Parenting Support Services program, which funds pregnancy resource centers, maternity homes, and adoption agencies throughout the state. This much needed service has been a model of excellence for the rest of the country for the last three decades. The ripple effects of ending such a program beget standing ovations from Planned Parenthood, the most misnamed organization in the nation, and an increase in abortions across Pennsylvania.

That historic catchphrase from the 1980s, “You have a friend in Pennsylvania,” still rings true 40 years hence, but with a malicious twist. Your friend is a willing Pennsylvania abortionist. If Democrats have their way, Pennsylvania will be a sanctuary state for abortions.

However, it doesn’t have to be that way.

The bill now advances to the Pennsylvania state Senate, which has a 28-22 Republican majority. Pundits believe that the bill should die in the Senate. “Should” is such an underplayed word, filled with overt expectation. As such, the bill is far from a foregone conclusion. Seemingly dismissed is how the bill passed the House by a 117-86 vote, with 17 Republicans, the alleged pro-life party, voting in favor.

The difference in the Senate is a mere six.

Of all the columns written over the last two decades, abortion has been the issue that leads all others. This is by no means a coincidence. Ever since Roe v. Wade was sent packing to history’s ash heap, pro-abortion zealots have been on the march. They work overtime by providing pharmaceuticals, interstate travel, legal assistance, and political campaign financing to enshrine abortion within state constitutions.

The pro-life cause went from one fight at the Supreme Court to 50 in every state capital. The most prominent examples right now are the vote to enshrine abortion within the Ohio constitution and Virginia Democrats now proposing the same.

Roe v. Wade may be dead, but don’t underestimate America’s penchant for abortion. Roe’s demise did not institute a pro-life America. Rather, it has emboldened a post-Christian United States hell-bent on doing just the opposite. Abortion is turning America pagan. All reasonable people know it’s a baby, and abortion is unconstitutional, as it violates a child’s right to life.

The left refuses to address abortion as a moral issue. Leftists believe that “choice” allows them to compartmentalize their intent from their actions.

Today, believing that an unborn child is worth saving makes you a radical, while a 15-week ban makes you a reasonable moderate. Too many politicos run scared, fearing that if they defend the most innocent among us, they will lose elections. Perhaps not having a vote for 18 years parlays into the equation.

A Wall Street Journal poll shows that 55% support abortion at any time, for any reason. Such polls demoralize many pro-lifers after nearly half a century of work that sent Roe packing just 17 months ago.

Some inquire as to what they can do. Contact your state senator, and tell him to perform his own abortion on this immoral legislation by voting “no.”

