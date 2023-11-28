What have they done to Who? (Dr. Who, that is.)

Dr. Who is a British institution. The sci-fi show about a benevolent alien who travels through space and time, repeatedly saving the world, originally ran on BBC from 1963 through 1989 and then was rebooted in 2005. At its best, it’s incredibly fun and very imaginative. At its worst, though, it’s leftwing garbage. It is, as I said, a BBC production. When the show introduced a female iteration of Dr. Who in 2017, it seemed to have hit peak wokedom. Wrong. We’ve reached a new peak with a three-part special edition of Dr. Who for the show’s 60th anniversary, which completely embraces gender madness.

For those new to Who-world, here’s the premise. Dr. Who is a Time Lord, meaning that he is a member of a species that, using his phone-booth-shaped “Tardis,” can travel forward and backward in time, as well as go to any place in the universe. Dr. Who is nearly immortal because the body in which he appears can die, but Dr. Who repeatedly regenerates. This was, of course, a very clever way to deal with the multitude of actors required for a show that began in 1963 and, barring a 16-year hiatus, is still on today.

During these multi-dimensional travels, Dr. Who regularly saves the Earth, other planets, and myriad spacecraft from aliens, especially the very silly-looking Daleks, who are the most malevolent colonizers in the history of the universe. Think of them as Jihadists armed with death-ray shooting toilet plungers.

The show always had a leftist edge, especially when it came to Dr. Who’s dream of gun control. Of course, Dr. Who wasn’t opposed to weapons of tremendous power in his own hands. It was just that, you know, he could be trusted with them.

Image by Andrea Widburg

The show was fun. It’s always great to see space aliens repeatedly invade England only to have the current Dr. Who and his sidekick repel them at the last minute. It’s like an updated Flash Gordon with a blue, 1950s-style British police booth zipping from ancient Rome to the death of the universe, all over the course of a few episodes.

The male Dr. Who always had a female British-based human sidekick who traveled with him. In the last season I watched, the human sidekick was a lesbian. But still, it was always a gender-binary thing. I’m guessing that the female Dr. Who probably had both male and female sidekicks but, again, they were male and female.

In 2023, that’s insufficiently woke. This time around, for the special three-episode 60th-anniversary edition with David Tennant, the most popular Who of all, Dr. Who has an ostensibly female/non-binary sidekick. Even better, the biologically male actor playing that part is a “transgender” woman of color! Apparently, they couldn’t find a qualified person who was also confined to a wheelchair.

That’s bad enough but, in one of the episodes, that same sidekick chides Dr. Who for assuming an alien being’s gender:

“Everything Woke turns to Shit”



- Donald Trump.



Here is a latest scene from the BBC’s Doctor Who, where a Non-binary character meets an alien & they/them 1st reaction is to ask for pronouns.



Normal people are sick of this nonsense. pic.twitter.com/VutBk8YBuo — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) November 26, 2023

Later in the same episode, the biological man pretending to be a woman announces that Dr. Who is “male presenting”:

Dr Who becomes Dr Woke.



Transgender actor playing the doctors sidekick calls Dr Who ‘male-presenting.’



“You’ve got all that power. But there is a way to get rid of it.



Something a male-presenting time lord will never understand.”



pic.twitter.com/lK0vkt05pN — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 26, 2023

David Tennant, a brilliant actor (see Good Omens), should be ashamed of himself.

As I said, I lost interest in Dr. Who when the female Time Lord rolled around, so I can’t refuse to watch it now because I’m not watching it anyway. In any event, it’s on Disney+, to which I will not give my business. After this aggressive “transgender” wokeness, I hope many others join me in abandoning both franchises.