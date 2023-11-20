WEF ‘Great Reset’ forecast looks gloomy as ‘demand for vegan food plunges’

Animals products > plant products and chemicals

Who agrees? 🙋‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/heahy9jXnr — Olivia Murray (@americaliv1) November 20, 2023

After what the global political class just did to us, it should come as no surprise that we don’t trust anything they have to say about health and safety, and there’s a silver lining to the systemic corruption that exploded into visibility once COVID hit the scenes; from a Telegraph article published Saturday:

Beef burgers are back on the menu as demand for vegan food plunges Veganism is being edged out and meat is back on the menu with the latest craze among foodies being ‘smashed burgers’, new data suggests. Plant-based brand Beyond Meat last week revealed its revenue had dropped by 9 per cent as demand for its animal alternatives stalled. … Overall industry sales of meat alternatives are down 13.6 per cent over the last year, with an expert analyst Carol RatCliffe saying: ‘After many years of strong growth, meat alternatives have fallen into decline.’ It comes after Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons slashed their vegan ranges by 10 per cent, according to the Grocer, and Pret A Manger axed 75 per cent of its vegetarian-only stores in December. There were also ‘notably fewer’ patrons at the UK’s biggest indoor vegan event, Vegan Fest, last year, the BBC reported.

(And, in response to the drop in revenue, the article also noted that Beyond Meat announced a 20% cut to the company’s workforce.)

Oh, so more people would rather just eat real meat than lab-made synthetic horrors? How weird! This fake meat is sold as the “socially-conscious” and “humane” option—but, if you don’t know about the process, let me just tell you, it’s anything but socially-conscious or humane. It still requires cows, meaning the same facilities decried as “environmentally-harmful,” and it still requires slaughter… of both a pregnant cow and her calf in-utero. Talk about gross! After the fake meat industry has had “many years of strong growth” suddenly people are bucking the trend? Why is that?

The outlet tries to paint the transition as a “cult” following for yummy burgers, but I don’t buy it—like I said at the outset, this is a rejection of Klaus Schwab’s Great Reset, and the prospect of an enslaved bug-eating world appears to be rapidly diminishing, because the people are waking up. If you remember, two months ago I penned a blog on the United Nations “progress” meeting in New York; Secretary-General António Guterres voiced the reality that Agenda 2030, and the Sustainable Development Goals of the globalists, were “in trouble.”

I’d say so, and I couldn’t be happier.

Image generated by AI.