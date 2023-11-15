We just keep being reminded that leftists see child sexuality as a weapon

The Recount is a prominent hard-left online news site. It promotes itself as a “No bull****” site but, somehow, the absence of BS always resolves itself into a completely pro-Democrat agenda. Currently, though, The Recount is lacking its usual leadership because Slade Sohmer, its Editor in Chief, just lost his job. It wasn’t because he was bad at being editor. It’s because he got arrested on child pornography and pedophilia charges.

The charges are pretty heinous:

Sohmer was arrested at his residence in Otis, Mass., on Friday, several weeks after law enforcement obtained a search warrant and confiscated his personal electronic devices. An investigation into Sohmer was started after authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Authorities later traced the content in the lead to the IP address of Sohmer’s home internet. After searching through Sohmer’s phones, laptops, and tablets, investigators initially uncovered 1,300 files, with hundreds that included child sexual abuse media. One of the pictures depicted the rape of a child around four years old. The Berkshire Eagle reported that Sohmer was released on $100,000 bail Monday after he was charged and arraigned in Berkshire District Court. He allegedly disseminated "hundreds of child pornography images and videos," some of which included toddlers, court documents showed. The district attorney’s office said some of the materials were sent to others via Telegram and Snapchat. In 2021, Sohmer allegedly discussed how to “lure, kidnap and rape children” with another individual.

In addition, Sohmer is alleged to have “filmed a video in which he was instructing a minor to perform sexual acts.”

AI image of a bearded with a young boy.

As noted, Sohmer no longer works at The Recount, which parted ways with him around the time of his arrest. However, leftists still have a problem with Sohmer, which is that he’s also part of the LGBTQ+ contingent, which feeds into the long-held belief that gay men shouldn’t be around children. Buzzfeed is already doing clean-up, having removed a 2018 feature story about Sohmer telling school children he was gay.

Leftism has always been obsessed with child sexuality. If you want to control children, you must capture them young, and one of the best ways is to deny them the sense of agency over their own bodies. That’s why, for example, in the 1960s and 1970s, German leftists made a huge push for childhood “sexual liberation,” which was a great vehicle for pedophiles. The goal, though, was politics:

…”Revolution der Erziehung” (“The Revolution in Education”), a work published by Rowohlt in 1971, which quickly became a bestseller, addresses sexuality as follows: “The de-eroticization of family life, from the prohibition of sexual activity among children to the taboo of incest, serves as preparation for total assimilation -- as preparation for the hostile treatment of sexual pleasure in school and voluntary subjugation to a dehumanizing labor system.”

In Europe, even the Church was affected. Although it’s very difficult to find information about it now, European Leftists infiltrated the Catholic Diocese in Mechelen-Brussels, in Belgium, and actively promoted pedophilia. This was no longer an individual pedophilic priest here or there. Instead, the entire church, led by a liberal Belgian church hierarchy, sought to normalize pedophilia.

Notably, Barack Obama’s childhood mentor, Frank Marshall Davis, was obsessed with deviant sexuality, including with young people. To this end, he wrote about disturbing sexual practices such as bondage, simulated rape, undinism, and pedophilia (or, at the very least, pederasty). It’s interesting to pair those facts with Larry Sinclair’s allegation that Barack Obama used crack and engaged in homosexual sex.

Looking at people caught engaged in pedophilia, my suspicion is that, when non-leftists, including avowed Christians and conservatives, are caught having sex with children and doing other dire and dirty deeds, they know it’s wrong. Leftists, however, don’t seem to have a moral compass here. For them, Childhood sexuality is a path to power. And by the way, when are we going to see Epstein’s list?