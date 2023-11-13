Warnock and Psaki are confused about which candidates evangelicals should support

Senator Raphael Warnock, who is also a Baptist minister, is troubled that so many evangelicals support President Trump, as evidenced during a recent discussion with Jen Psaki:

Psaki asked, ‘Does it bother you that the Evangelical community seems to be continue [sic] to be very much behind Donald Trump? Is that surprising?’ Warnock said, ‘It’s a deep contradiction. It’s a deep contradiction. And I think that’s when the history of this period is written, we will have a lot to say about that.’ He continued, ‘You cannot account for some of the divisive forces at work in our country, sadly, without reference to what’s happening in huge segments of the American church.’

Of course he doesn’t give the reasons that evangelicals should oppose Trump and support Democrats, he simply parrots the circular logic “divisive” accusation.

Warnock says that Trump is divisive… but Biden and the Democrats seek to divide the country by sex, skin color, and class every day. People who support Trump are compared to terrorists. Hillary has called Republicans deplorables and said they must be deprogrammed. Is there anything more divisive than those statements?

I know of no church actively embracing Scripture and spreading the truth of the Gospel that supports dismembering and poisoning babies in the womb on demand, which is what Warnock and Democrats support, so it would be a real contradiction for Evangelicals to support something like this; the Bible constantly acknowledges the humanity of the child in the womb.

Trump’s policies brought poverty to an all time low and kept inflation low, so shouldn’t religious people support those policies? After all, isn’t a main tenet of the evangelical belief system to love your neighbor as yourself?

Democrat policies encourage the break up of families, which leads to dependence on (slavery to) the government, resulting in generational poverty? Why would evangelicals support policies like that?

Evangelicals should certainly support Trump when he wants to help poor children have the opportunity to go to better schools.

Shouldn’t evangelicals support politicians who want less crime instead of supporting politicians who allow career criminals to terrorize the country?

Do evangelicals believe children should decide their “gender” or did God decide their sex by giving children specific body parts?

Trump’s policies reduced drug running, human trafficking, and the exploitation of children at the border. Biden and the Democrats refusing to enforce the border have compounded those problems. Why would evangelicals support the Democrats who are greatly enriching the cartels?

Trump cut off funds to Iran that pledges death to Israel and death to America. Obama, Biden, and the Democrats funded Iran. Who should the evangelicals support?

As with most interviews with Democrats, the person posing as a journalist is just promoting the Democrat agenda. Jen Psaki did not ask Warnock which radical Democrat policies evangelicals should like, nor did she ask him which policies of Trump are contradictory to helping the people, instead of helping the government, she simply allowed him to promote division and Democrat propaganda.

