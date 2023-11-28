Uncommon Valor was a Common Virtue: An Israeli all-female tank crew took the fight to the terrorists

The “Uncommon Valor was a Common Virtue” headline for this article was first said about Marines in the battle for Iwo Jima.

Marines assaulting the island fortress showed innovative courage and total dedication to the mission. It was a very deadly battle with an estimated 25,000 Marines killed or wounded.

Marine tanks became an amazing combat differential in helping carry close combat engagements to a relentless fanatical fight-to-the-death enemy.

Eight flame tanks called “Zippos” were credited as being instrumental in turning the tide of this very up-close combat engagement and USMC historical files stated that the Japanese feared this weapon greatly.

Image by Life Magazine photographer Mark Kauffman (1922-1994) (Official USMC photograph)

Taking Iwo Jima was crucial in the eventual strategic bombing campaign against mainland Japan. Unconditional surrender was necessary in order to eradicate the Japanese way of the warrior called “Bushido.” That code taken to extremes led to the death of millions. It was a culture of cruelty that had to be completely defeated

Once the war ended and the culture of cruelty was eradicated, Japan emerged into a beacon of hope and stability in Asia. The island nation prospered and became a tremendous force for good.

Now two generations later, half a world away from Iwo Jima, Israeli tankers carried their fight to begin to eradicate the fanatical death-loving Humas army that invaded to kill and capture.

This time all-female Israel Defense Force tank crews showed their uncommon valor as a common virtue:

Female IDF tank crews ran down dozens of Hamas terrorists on October 7 ... Another of the armored crew commanders, Karni, spoke of the devastation they witnessed on the approach to Kibbutz Holit: “We realized we’re at war.” “They told me there were terrorists in all the trees around me, so we just started firing. We started firing bunker busters at the terrorists that were up close, and then mortar shells at those further away,” Michal, another officer in the unit, said in the Channel 12 report. “I could see the hits, I saw [the terrorists] fall down,” she added. “When the tanks arrived, they broke up the battles,” Raviv told Channel 12. “Once they took those two positions… the terrorists understood they could either run or they would die. And the girls in those tanks, the warriors, with three tanks at that point in the attack, they fought in a most impressive way. They operated in such a way that they were seemingly not trained for. They fired inside Israeli communities, drove on main roads, and I believe that thanks to their actions in that area, we prevented the attack from moving further south.”

As one said in the video: “You just run over the terrorists and move on.”

But these soldiers weren’t quick to accept accolades for their “historic” battle.

“So what? What does it matter? Did the terrorist know there were girls in the tanks? No. You think they saw Michal’s hair sticking out of the helmet? No. Boys, girls — what does it matter?” Hila said. Tamar agreed. “You keep saying ‘heroines’ and ‘historic’… I don’t feel like a hero. I feel like I’m a soldier that was given a job, and I did my job. I think anyone would have done that.” “This was not a battle with human beings. There was no humanity here, and my aim is to protect people. Their aim was to kill people,” Hila added.

A historic chapter in successful tank warfare was written on that horrific day, Oct. 7, 2023 for the nation of Israel. The modesty of accomplishment for the all-female tank crews speaks for itself.

And going back to the ferocity of the World War II island campaigns against Japan, the fight had to be engaged in order to destroy a fanatical army which ultimately included the U.S. fire-bombing of Tokyo and the destruction by atomic weapons of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Sadly such necessary yet horrific in-the-moment tactical and strategic combat engagements ultimately saved many lives of both of U.S. troops and Japanese civilians. So if the Allied forces in World War II had to use every military means available to fight and win, the world should now be in full support of Israel doing what is necessary to survive as a nation.

After all, it is now time for all to recognize it is always a win-or-die situation for Israel. Hamas fanatics must be destroyed wherever they are found or they will attack and murder again. As expressed by these female tank crews, undaunted combat warriors all, they fight to save lives Hamas fights to take lives. It is pure evil on the terrorists' part, so flattening them and running them down is a very appropriate response.

Edward Thomas Timperlake served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was named for his uncle killed on Iwo Jima who had just turned eighteen.