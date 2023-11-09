Two young Brits protesting Israel and calling for a ‘ceasefire’ learn about the Hamas attack… only after joining the demonstration

The abyss of leftist oblivion might actually be bottomless; take a look below:

Imagine being so gas lighted that you go out and protest Israel, but have no idea that Hamas invaded Israel on October 7th. pic.twitter.com/r2bfZCeHPi — TheRealJohnnyBravo (@BouchellJohn) November 9, 2023

Talk about sheep.

Did these girls just see a bleating flock of “progressives” and decide to join? (Sure seems like it.)

Is their ignorance an outlier, or a reflection of the rest of the crowd? (I suspect the latter.)

To be honest, I’m pretty taken aback at how a single young person in the first world can have made it all the way through to November, more than thirty days after the Hamas attack, without having some inkling about what happened. Aren’t almost all young people, especially leftist young people on social media platforms, digital environments which have been totally saturated with content and opinions regarding the October 7th slaughter, as well as all the explosive demonstrations that have followed?

But in the context of this news item, I was even more perplexed, because these girls are actually at a “ceasefire” pro-Palestine protest… participating! But then I remembered that they are leftists, and ignorance has thus far proved to be an immutable characteristic, and I was slightly less confused—but still….

I mean really, to be this out of touch, you’d have to have crawled out from under a rock, completely ignored your phone, sprinted to the protest with a blindfold, and grabbed a premade prop—of course that’s mean to be farcical, but the crazy thing is, it’s not really an exaggeration.

(As Andrea Widburg noted in an essay today though, perhaps I’m wrong, and the noticeably antisemitic and anti-Israel algorithms on these social media platforms, especially TikTok, are to blame for the profound ignorance.)

As the girl in yellow said, “Honestly I think I need to be a bit more clued up on everything that’s going on, so I feel like I’m not really qualified to answer that too well.”

Yeah, trust us, we’re acutely aware.

How much do we want to bet that these women are actively voting? They’re probably against Brexit, but I doubt they’d be able to tell you what the initiative is; obviously one can assume they’re pro-abortion, but you know they wouldn’t be able to offer an intelligent thought, instead having to rely on phrases like “clump of cells” and “fetuses aren’t babies”; and I suspect they’d support “rainbow dildo butt monkey” at library events with children if in fact, they were “clued up” on that situation, but in all likelihood, they’re not.

This exchange proves once again that there are people involved in the political process who have literally no understanding of anything, and therefore have no business being involved in said process. They’re welcome to make blind decisions based on zero facts in their personal lives, but when it comes time to the lives of others? Absolutely not.

Voting, and having a say in public policy, are not unalienable “rights” that accompany a person just because they simply exist—voting bears with it a tremendous responsibility, often summed up by the “elections have consequences” catchphrase, but unfortunately, only one group of people takes that seriously.

Image from X.