TikTok ‘doctor’ asserts a certain act causes throat cancer, averts eye contact with the leering culture of whoredom

I can’t tell if this woman is legitimately a licensed and practicing physician—multiple outlets refer to her as one and she also uses the “Dr.” title, but my intellect and her “expert opinion” would suggest otherwise—but for the sake of the blog, let’s just say she is.

In a recent video posted to TikTok, Dr. Daria Sadovskaya made a claim that quickly went viral, a declaration she stood by when questioned by a viewer. From a New York Post item on the matter:

A young doctor says oral sex is a greater risk factor than smoking in the development of throat cancer. … ‘Are you saying oral sex is proven to be the number one cause of throat cancer?’ one TikTok user asked Sadovskaya, who responded with a video bluntly stating: ‘I said what I said.’

So why might you ask? Also from the article:

The American Cancer Society … cite[s] oral sex as one potential cause of throat cancer, given that the human papillomavirus, commonly known as HPV, can be transmitted during the act.

Alright, hold up—I’m not a doctor, but you don’t have to be to realize what a crock of baloney this is. The issue isn’t the act, it’s the promiscuity.

Nevermind that lascivious culture of whoredom gobbling up society, it’s the act that’s dangerous. Don’t feel pressured to evaluate your choices or reconsider a lifestyle which involves untold numbers of acquaintances fumbling around your bed, just “wear condoms” says Sadovskaya.

Promote hedonism, then ignore the consequences by willful blindness or second-nature ignorance, all while pretending to be a medical expert—sounds like the typical post-Covid “doctor” to me.

HPV is almost entirely spread through sexual activity, so naturally, like all STD/STI transmissions, the more partners, the more likely a person is to catch something rather unpleasant. I’m pretty sure couples who enter into marriage with their chastity intact, or couples who have been monogamously married to one another for years, aren’t the ones contracting cancer-causing HPV. Here are some numbers, also from the article:

In 2021, researchers discovered that people with 10 or more oral sex partners were more than four times more likely to develop HPV-related mouth and throat cancers.

Now, take a look at this story, also from the New York Post last week:

An Australian woman who hit headlines for sleeping with 300 people in a single year claims she’s been ‘ghosted’ by one of her regular hook-ups after he read about her sex life in the media. Annie Knight, 26, took to Instagram to rail against the unidentified man, saying she was disappointed he judged her for her amorous antics. ‘One of my regulars has ghosted me since seeing all these news articles about me,’ the Aussie admitted in an Instagram video posted on Monday. ‘I guess he didn’t know that I had a rotation and that he was one of my regulars, so whoopsies.’

Yeah, pretty sure that right there is the problem.

Let me just go out on a limb here and say this girl is probably a very good candidate for throat cancer at some point.

