They’re rich, American, live in China, and fund Hamas propaganda

You’ve probably never heard of Neville Roy Singham or his wife, Jodie Evans, nor are you aware of the company that made them rich. However, they are affecting your life and your world in profound ways. They are rich Marxists (which is an oxymoron only if you ignore that powerful Marxists always amass millions and billions) who live in China and finance anti-American and anti-Israel propaganda. I’ve been meaning to write about them for almost a week now and, with Sunday being a slow news day, I’ve finally got the space and the time.

A report from Francesca Block at The Free Press explains that most of the pro-Palestinian protests that have not-spontaneously popped up across America since October 7 have funding from a single source: Singham and Evans. It is they who, beginning in 2017, started donating to a Manhattan-based entity called The People’s Forum, which, in turn, is the moving force behind the protests. In just five years, Singham and Evans poured over $20 million in the organization which bills itself as a “movement incubator for working class and marginalized communities to build unity across historic lines of division at home and abroad.”

Image: Neville Roy Singham (cropped). YouTube screen grab.

Where in the heck did Singham, whom I’m sure you’ve never heard of before this, get that kind of money? Consulting, believe it or not: “Singham’s wealth stems from Thoughtworks, a software consulting company that he launched in 1993 in Chicago and sold in August 2017 to private equity firm Apax Partners for $785 million.” If you go to the Thoughtworks’ home page, this jargony statement explains what Apax Partners got for the money:

We’re a leading global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors across the globe to thrive as modern digital businesses. Ongoing digital disruption is challenging enterprises to keep pace with the accelerating rate of technological change. This is where Thoughtworks can help. We’ve been at the forefront of technology innovation for 30 years.

Apparently, there’s lots of cash flowing in the advice business.

But Singham and Evans aren’t just your ordinary rich leftists. These two are such committed Marxists that they’ve dedicated their lives to advancing the interests of…drum roll, please… China!

Again, from The Free Press:

But Singham is more than just a Marxist with deep pockets. He is also a China sympathizer who lives in Shanghai and has close ties to at least four propaganda news sites that boost the Chinese Communist Party’s image abroad, the Times reported.

Like Obama and Kamala Harris, Singham boasts a long communist lineage. He’s a true red diaper baby, with a leftist academic father. From an early age, the 69-year-old Singham embraced anything Marxist that came his way:

After spending his early days in Connecticut, Singham grew up partly in Jamaica. When he was 17, he joined the radical Marxist group and labor union League of Revolutionary Black Workers, and the following year, according to a 2021 blog post by Singham, “like all disciplined cadre [I] went to work in the factory.” That factory was a Chrysler plant in Detroit, where he took a central role with the league, helping organize strikes and partaking in “daily, intense self-criticism sessions.” In 1974, the FBI investigated Singham as “potentially dangerous because of background, emotional instabilities or activity in groups engaged in activities inimical to the U.S.,” according to its report, which he published on a blog.

Just like Bernie Sanders, wealth didn’t change Singham’s faith, for Marxism is every bit as much a faith-based belief system as any other religion:

In a 2008 profile in Fortune, Singham said that Venezuela under left-wing populist Hugo Chavez was a “phenomenally democratic place” and that China’s economic policies should serve as a model for capitalist economies. “China is teaching the West that the world is better off with a dual system of both free-market adjustments and long-term planning,” he said.

The Free Press article has many more details about Singham’s politico-religious beliefs, along with his marriage to someone as fanatic as he is. I can’t even begin to summarize the details here but I urge you to read the essay in its entirety because it tells you so much about just some of the monied people exerting way too much control over the world.

Ultimately, it’s no surprise that these fabulously-wealthy communists would back the Gazastinians. Despite Israel’s socialist origins, leftists hate the country. That’s because Israel is a reminder of God, and God is a reminder that people are spiritual beings who transcend the filthy lucre that obsesses leftists and, even more importantly, that there are greater moral principles than anything the government can impose on the masses.