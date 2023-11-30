There are still advantages for living in the United States

Despite the albatross of Bidenomics, the U.S. still offers a wide range of job opportunities and a dynamic economy. Yes, those opportunities may mean that you would have to relocate to another state for work, so job opportunities are more accessible to some than others, but there is certainly still work to be found.

Although many colleges and universities offer ideologically-biased subjects, which students take to later find out that all that miscellaneous book-learning leaves them job-poor upon graduation, there are still many above average educational institutions, and the internet makes these programs accessible to all.

The U.S. is a melting pot of cultures, especially in bigger cities, providing exposure to a variety of traditions and perspectives.

The First Amendment protects the right to free speech, allowing open expression of ideas. Unfortunately, conservative and contrarian ideas are all-to-often censored by big tech, the mainstream media, corporations, universities, and government, so not everyone is bold enough to state their true views for fear of economic retribution or blacklisting.

The U.S. is still a global leader in innovation and technology, fostering a culture of creativity.

Despite overly expensive healthcare for the average inhabitant, the U.S. has advanced healthcare facilities and research institutions, and people travel from all over the world to the U.S. for superior care.

The country boasts diverse landscapes and countless natural treasures, from mountains and deserts, to beaches and forests. Almost any climate imaginable is available in the U.S.

Endless museums full of priceless art and artifacts offer a wide array of cultural and historical gems.

A strong sports culture with a variety of popular leagues and events.

A culture that encourages entrepreneurship and business development.

The U.S. has significant geopolitical influence on the world stage.

A robust legal system rooted in the protection of individual rights and due process.

A wide range of cuisines reflecting the diverse population.

The U.S. has been a pioneer in space exploration and continues to invest in space research.

Although relatively old, the infrastructure is developed and transportation and communication networks are generally adequate.

The U.S. has a system of national parks and protected areas preserving natural beauty, and still has an Alaskan preserved wilderness area.

There are many opportunities for charitable work and community service.

The U.S. has a strong military presence ensuring national security against foreign nations. (Of course the influx of illegals, especially across the southern border, is a growing threat to national security from within our borders.)

The U.S. has a comparatively stable political system with regular, peaceful transitions of power.

A belief in the American Dream, with opportunities for upward social mobility. If you are talented, have integrity, are a smart and hard worker with a lot of self-determination, then you can become upwardly socially mobile even if you come from financially poor circumstances.

Availability of produce and products from many parts of the world via the internet.

The disadvantages for living in the U.S. are growing but if you are healthy, are moral or ethical, are a smart hard worker, are good at self-education, and have unrelenting determination then you can still aspire to achieving a relatively good middle class lifestyle in the U.S. on into the foreseeable future.

