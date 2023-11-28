Soros lies about blue crime surge, claims red cities are worse, gets 'community notes' on 'X'

Somebody spreading disinformation?

Perhaps Alex Soros, heir to George, can tell us all about it.

Those who can’t handle reality will leave this platform due to @CommunityNotes.



But the public will increasingly come to realize that 𝕏 is the best source of truth, causing our user numbers to rise as they abandon the less accurate sources of information. https://t.co/oLQjWD2LxF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2023

What a smackdown that is -- first he gets scored on the hard facts alone about the reality of blue city crime brought on by Soros-style "criminal justice reform," through a "community notes' appendage.

Then he gets held up by Elon Musk, possessor of the world's most popular 'X' account, as a purveyor of disinformation that Twitter's "community notes" is there to correct.

What a guy. He thought he was on safe ground gaslighting about crime being some kind of red city phenomenon and he jumped into quicksand.

The post itself is disgusting, though, in its claim that red towns and cities are more violent than blue cities, despite the evidence of our own eyes. We are supposed to believe that that mugging or carjacking or car burglary or smashed-out car window or assault or home invasion we endured in a city with a Soros-linked district attorney is a nothingburger, an anomaly, while the real crime is out there in all those bad red cities.

It's such garbage, falling apart as a claim in the face of hard facts and statistics.

It calls to mind that the Soros Open Society Foundation, with its vast advocacy network and financing of "criminal justice reform" is the intellectual author of the crime wave we see so prominently in blue cities -- and why we can't have nice things anymore. We now see guards at store entries, shop for ordinary store goods behind locked glass encasements, see people refusing to come to jobs in downtown skyscrapers out of fear of getting assaulted and robbed, and see big retailers pulling out owing to the monster losses from shoplifting.

There are also the Soros family (particularly Alex) donations to far-left district attorneys running for office who have through sheer money-power and low-information voters, managed to get elected, refusing to prosecute crime and bringing havoc and disorder to blue cities across America.

You'd think that might be something young Soros might want to keep quiet about instead of loudly pin on Republicans in a bid to avoid responsibility for, claiming Republican-run cities are worse.

It just goes to call attention to the havoc the House of Soros has wrought on society.

Good thing for those community notes that give average people an 'in' to holding the Soros crew up to shame, exposing them as liars.

Image: Twitter screen shot